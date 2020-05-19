Editor’s note: This is story is part of a longstanding annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school. The recognition takes on new meaning with the loss of many senior activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WEST COBB — When 18-year-old Alexa Schultz opened three consecutive acceptance letters from Yale University, Columbia University and Dartmouth College, she said it brought her to tears.
Schultz, a graduating Hillgrove High School senior, said she was especially relieved to see she'd made it into Yale, as she'd applied early but been deferred.
"Opening them all one after one was really exciting," the Hillgrove Hawk turned Yale Bulldog said. "There's a video of it somewhere, because I was recording my reactions."
Schultz finished out her high school career with a GPA over 4.6, and had been heavily involved in theater throughout school, becoming president of her thespian troupe her junior year and participating in about 10 shows. She also served as president of Hillgrove's BETA Club her senior year, was a member of the National Honor Society and, outside of school, volunteered for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign for about eight months.
Other than the three Ivy Leagues, the graduating senior was also accepted to Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt University and Georgetown University, among others. She said she intends to double major in geophysics and philosophy at Yale.
"I got into geophysics specifically when I watched the movie "San Andreas" with Dwayne Johnson ... and a giant earthquake happened. And I saw the seismologist in the movie, who was studying earthquakes, and I was like, 'That's a pretty cool idea,'" Schultz said, adding that after researching seismology, she grew even more interested. "Philosophy is just because I'm interested in political science but don't want to major in political science."
Schultz says her high school days were mostly spent balancing her theater rehearsals with her studies, a balancing act that she said sometimes required her to prepare for shows until 11 p.m. or wake up before dawn to get a jump on her academics.
"School didn't stop for my extracurriculars, so I had to find a way to work around that," she said. "I think first semester senior year and the entirety of my junior year, my sleep schedule was I went to sleep at 10:30 p.m. and I woke up at 3:30 a.m., because it was easier to do my work in the morning after I took a shower and I was awake. But now I sleep all the time because I get to."
Schultz said she kept herself motivated through high school by keeping her eye on the future. If she didn't focus on her studies now, she said, she knew she wouldn't be able to attain her long-term goals.
'Her work ethic is one of the best I've ever seen'
Schultz's parents, Don and Tamara Schultz, say their daughter's work ethic was self-made. They say they never had to push Alexa Schultz in school, and she'd had her mind made up from sixth grade — she'd attend Yale after high school.
"And she's worked towards it," Tamara Schultz said. "She did her research ... and she did it all on her own."
Alexa Schultz's mother said the family also toured Yale during her freshman year, which ended up being a good call, given the COVID-19 school building closures that canceled any plans to tour colleges this spring.
So when she started receiving acceptance letters, her parents said it was "phenomenal" to see her hard work paying off.
"As parents, we gave her the tools — whatever she needed to succeed," Don Schultz said. "And she just takes it and runs."
Sylvia Spruill, who taught Alexa Schultz in her honors world literature course, echoed the student's parents. Spruill said the student's willingness to challenge her own thinking, as well as others' makes her a unique student and teen.
She said she knew Alexa Schultz would "go big or go home" on her college selection, and her acceptance to as many prestigious schools as she'd landed shows she was right. She also noted the student came to her for her first letter of recommendation at the end of her junior year, showing her intense preparation and forward-thinking nature.
"Of course her work ethic is one of the best I've ever seen, and I've been doing this 23 years ... but she just has this willingness to question, and I think that's a really valuable characteristic for people to have," Spruill said. "I think it's great that these schools are seeing in her the kind of student that they want to be a part of their community. ... She just works hard and she deserves it."
As far as what she'll miss about high school, Alexa Schultz says she'll miss her school's spirit, attending various sports games and the friends she never expected she'd see for the last time in March.
"I'm going to miss all the times that I spent with my friends cheering for our teams and going to games," she said, adding that the sudden closure of school buildings because of COVID-19 was heartbreaking. "I'm going out of state for college ... and (my friends) may get the opportunities to go to schools like (Univeristy of) Georgia or Kennesaw (State University), but I'm going 14 hours away, so I'm probably not going to get to see most of the kids in my class again. ... Not being able to see the school one last time and say a goodbye is kind of rough."
