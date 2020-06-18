Editor’s note: This story is the 12th in a longstanding annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school. The recognition takes on new meaning with the loss of many senior activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WEST COBB — Hillgrove graduate Jennifer Harnage has received a Naval Academy appointment, joining one of the few women graduates of Cobb County schools to do so.
Harnage finished her high school career with a 4.3 GPA, among the top 5% of her class, while participating in extracurricular activities in the school's naval junior ROTC program, student government, cross country and multiple honor societies. The decorated honor-graduate was also a two-time orienteering national champion and finished high school as the commanding officer of her JROTC unit.
She said she'll major in mechanical engineering, with the hopes of working in submarines. When she graduates, she'll have a choice of a commissioning in the Navy or the Marine Corps. She said she'd choose the Navy.
Harnage said she wasn't sure what first sparked her interest in the military program at her high school when she learned about it coming into high school, but she simply felt drawn to it.
"I've always had a sort of drive to want to serve my country, and the military just seemed like a good place for me to be," she said. "Originally my mom didn't love the idea, because it was her little girl going into the military, but I was like, 'No, Mom. I think this is a good idea. They're not going to push me anywhere I don't want to go. It's just going to be a good place for me to learn leadership and learn how to be a good citizen.' And I showed up on day 1 and just fell in love with it."
Harnage said it was her sophomore year she had her eyes set on a Naval Academy appointment. She said she turned to her program instructor, Lt. Cmdr. Ron Hojnowski, to learn what she'd need to do. Harnage said he told her to become as well-rounded as she could, lettering in a sport, participating in community service and focusing on academics. And that's exactly what she did, according to Hojnowski.
Hojnowski said he'd given the student general guidance along the way, but she'd been the one putting in the hard work and proving she was driven enough to get into the academy. Though she wasn't crazy about all of the guidance he gave, he said, she put her head down and did what she knew she needed to to achieve her dream.
And when her appointment email came in at about 9:30 p.m. on a November evening, Harnage said she was in shock.
"I immediately jumped out of bed, and I was like, 'Mom, oh my gosh!" she said, adding that she called several family members right away.
Parents Gregory and Julie Harnage said their daughter initially surprised them with her interest in the military.
"She just came home one day and said, 'I found my tribe,'" Gregory Harnage said. "She's had a lot of people motivating her, but she's done a lot of the work herself."
The couple beamed with pride as they spoke about her accomplishments and her work ethic to get there.
"From the minute she got up to the minute she went to bed, she was just working hard and trying to juggle everything," her mother said. "It's been hard, but she's done it. But that's just her. She gets her eyes set on something, and she is just driven."
As far as what she'll miss most about her time at Hillgrove High School, Jennifer Harnage responded the same way that many from the 2020 graduating class have.
"Friends," she said, noting the tight-knit JROTC she'd been a part of. "Everybody was just looking out for each other, and we were just one big family."
She said she hates to be leaving that community, especially when she won't be able to say a proper goodbye after schools closed abruptly in March.
But, she added, her departure is "for a good reason."
