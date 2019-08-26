Cobb’s median home sale price in July was an increase from both the previous month and year, but with the higher price tags came decreased home sales numbers from the previous year.
The county’s median sales price last month was $296,500, up from June’s $295,000 median and 8.6% higher than July 2018’s $273,000 median, according to data from RE/MAX Georgia. In the greater Atlanta area, the median for July was $260,000, down from the previous month’s $263,000 but more than $17,000 higher than the previous July’s $245,900 midpoint.
Other housing metrics show slowing sales in Cobb. Last month saw 1,295 homes sold in the county versus 1,349 the previous July — a drop of 4%.
“A lot of it is probably the supply that’s out there,” said Glenn Field, a real estate agent with Marietta’s RE/MAX Pure, referencing the fewer number of homes for sale. RE/MAX tallied a decreasing supply of homes in the greater Atlanta area, with July notching a 2.6-month supply versus the 2.9-month supply in July 2018.
A six-month supply indicates a market balanced equally between buyers and sellers, with a supply over that benchmark typically considered a buyer’s market, according to RE/MAX. With Cobb’s supply less than half that benchmark, it is considered to be a seller’s market.
Homes in Cobb, meanwhile, remained for sale longer than they did a year ago — an average of 35 days on the market versus 29 days the previous July. Most surrounding counties, however, saw their homes’ for-sale signs remain for longer periods of time versus Cobb. While homes in DeKalb matched Cobb’s 35-day stat, Gwinnett and Clayton counties saw their for-sale homes on the market for 38 and 40 days, respectively, while homes in Fulton stuck around for an average of 43 days.
“Year-over-year home sales in Greater Atlanta saw little change from last year. However, this is welcome news after seeing a double-digit decrease in sales in June,” said Jeff LaGrange, vice president of RE/MAX in a statement accompanying the company’s monthly housing report. “Inventory remains low, which gives sellers the upper hand. Entry-level homes in good condition sell quickly, while higher-priced homes remain on the market a bit longer.”
