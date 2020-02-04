A Cobb County police officer almost crashed while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle as the suspect swerved all over the road, at one point striking a patrol car, investigators say.
Jaylen Deshawn Williams, 20, listed by Cobb authorities as living both in southwest Atlanta and Jonesboro, was taken into custody by Cobb County police following a high-speed pursuit through south Cobb just after midnight on Jan. 31, records show.
Police said Williams was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot that was reported stolen out of Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 30.
When officers tried to apprehend him, near the intersection of Gordon Manor Court and South Gordon Road in Austell around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 31, Williams fled in the vehicle, striking a patrol car as an officer was trying to close the door, his arrest warrant states.
Williams drove at least 30 mph over the speed limit while fleeing in the stolen Jeep, entering the opposite lane of travel and at times driving off the road, police said.
“Said accused did this while fleeing a traffic stop and already striking another patrol vehicle,” the warrant states. “Said accused pulled along side of Officer Sorenson and swerved toward him almost causing him to wreck.”
Police said Williams then crashed the stolen Jeep near the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Troon Circle, about five miles south of where the pursuit started, and fled on foot. He was “eventually” caught and taken into custody.
Another man, 20-year-old Marcus Devon Bridges, of McDonough, was in the front passenger seat of the stolen Jeep and also fled police on foot after it crashed, officers said.
Bridges was also arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail, on a single misdemeanor charge of obstructing police, records show. Bridges was released from custody on a $1,000 bond around 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 after about 13 hours behind bars.
Williams remains in jail without bond, facing felony counts of fleeing police, theft by receiving, and aggravated assault of an officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and obstruction.
