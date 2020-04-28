Cobb schools has announced it will postpone all high school graduation ceremonies until further notice, and Marietta has rescheduled its commencement date to July, according to superintendents in both school districts.
Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said none of the 17 Cobb high schools will have their graduation ceremonies in May, and families will be given another update by June 1.
Ragsdale said the decision comes from the uncertainty that still surrounds how long social distancing rules and limits on large gatherings remain in place.
The superintendent said it’s also unclear whether his district will be able to use Kennesaw State University venues as it has in years past.
“I know a lot of other school districts have said, ‘We’re rescheduling ceremonies to X date,’ but we’re just not in the position where we can do that right now,” he said. “Those are the questions that we just simply don’t have answers to right now.”
Ragsdale said the district is considering all options to give its seniors their graduation ceremonies, including delayed in-person graduations, modified ceremonies with social distancing requirements or virtual commencements.
He said postponing graduation is not a decision anyone could have predicted he would have to make, nor is it one the district wants to make. But, he said, health and safety of students, staff and their families must come first.
“All of the decisions we’ve had to make since March 13 have not been preferred decisions,” Ragsdale said. “Whatever we do, we will be sure to follow state and federal guidelines to keep our staff and students safe and healthy, first and foremost. But, again, we’re going to do everything we can to maintain an in-person graduation ceremony.”
High school seniors, he said, have already lost many of the defining moments of their final year of high school, and the district understands how heartbreaking that has been for families.
”While we do not know what public health guidance will allow for over the next weeks and months, we do know we will recognize and honor the graduating class of 2020 in a memorable way,” reads an online statement from the district.
In Marietta, Superintendent Grant Rivera says his district has rescheduled its single high school’s graduation ceremony to 7:30 p.m. on July 24 at Northcutt Stadium.
Rivera said not having an in-person ceremony is not an option for Marietta schools because families and students deserve to be able to participate in the Northcutt graduation festivities that have been around for so long.
Marietta schools will also celebrate its graduating students with “Celebrate Seniors Week,” a week of recognitions for the seniors who would have normally walked the stage late next month.
On May 18, school buses that have been delivering meals to students while school buildings have been closed will be decorated in honor of the Class of 2020. On May 20, city residents are encouraged to show their spirit and support of Marietta seniors with yard decorations, banners on buildings or even fireworks.
Other events planned for the week include virtual versions of award ceremonies and a “senior celebration” night live-streamed from Northcutt Stadium.
Rivera said the district had considered a virtual graduation but decided the students and families deserved better. He said families who walked into a kindergarten class in Marietta did not intend to watch their child graduate on a computer screen 13 years later.
“This community has a history of graduating at Northcutt Stadium, and that’s what we’re going to do, because that’s what they deserve,” Rivera said, adding that a social-distanced graduation ceremony scheduled sooner was also ruled out after considering that some family members may still face travel restrictions when they try to come from out of state or out of country to attend.
If by July 24, health officials say it’s still not safe to gather, the district will delay the ceremony, he said. But, he added, “We are doing an in-person graduation ceremony.”
