A man’s decision to steal heroin from his drug dealer and take refuge while high in a Cobb police parking lot backfired when the dealer called 911 to turn him in, police say.
Brady James Kinkade, 32, of Suwanee, was arrested in the parking lot of the Cobb police precinct at the intersection of Interstate 285 and Cumberland Parkway around midday Friday, his arrest warrant states.
He reportedly told officers he fled to the police station after stealing heroin from the drug dealer, because the dealer was chasing him.
Unbeknownst to Kinkade at the time, the dealer had called 911 to report “a suspicious person in a small silver SUV possibly injecting drugs into his arm using a needle in the rear parking lot of Cobb County Police Precinct 3,” Kinkade’s warrant states.
Officers found Kinkade exactly where the dealer told them to look, in possession of a needle cap, a small plastic bag containing suspected heroin, a plastic water bottle cap with white powder on it and a piece of cotton, police said.
“Said accused admitted to injecting heroin into his arm just prior to driving to the precinct,” the warrant states.
Jail records show Kinkade remains in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, facing a single felony charge of possessing a schedule one drug.
