Danny Echols, Hickory Hills Elementary School’s newly retired music teacher, said he realized music would be his career path in middle school when he went to a high school band performance. The lights went down, the curtains came up and the band’s rendition of the epic Space Odyssey theme song, “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss, inspired him. He turned to his mother and told her that was what he wanted to do.
Now, after teaching music for 42 years in the Marietta City Schools district, 32 years at Hickory Hills, under seven U.S. presidents and through six or seven superintendents, Echols is retiring.
“He is always just so incredibly kind to each student,” Misty Davis, former Hickory Hills student and current Hickory Hills parent, said. “I mean, he hasn’t changed a bit from me having him as a teacher.”
After teaching in Marietta for so long, he’s bound to run into a few generations of students. He calls the children of his former students his grand students, Davis said.
Another former student and current parent, Christina Burleson, said she has never seen him without a smile on his face.
"He's probably the reason my son is so interested in all things music," Burleson said. Her son loves playing the piano, and she attributes his passion for music to Echols.
Echols grew up going to Marietta City Schools and playing instruments like the accordion, the piano and the clarinet. He graduated from Jacksonville State University with a degree in music and a Masters from the University of Georgia and began teaching in Douglas County, Georgia, he said.
When he first started teaching, he was single and lived close to the school so the job kept him very busy.
“I spent all my time over at the school. I, you know, taught during the day and then I'd go back in the evening and organize music and work on things and then about 8, 9, 10 o'clock, I'd go home,” Echols said. “The next day I’d start over, and so I just spent a lot of time doing it and I loved it.”
In Echols’ first two years of teaching in Douglas County, he took his students to perform at Large Group Performance Evaluation, an event where judges evaluate school bands based on their musical abilities and where Echols grew up performing. That year, his band received all superiors, the highest score, in performance and sight reading, he said.
“In my second year of teaching I thought that was pretty cool to do,” he said.
Echols said that about 10 or 12 years ago, when Hickory Hills was designated the arts school, the drama teacher suggested combining the drama club and the choir, which Echols was in charge of. They created the Dragon Players and over the past 12 years they have put on musicals like “Annie,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Junie B. Jones” and more, complete with singing, dancing and acting, Echols said.
Davis said she has enjoyed being able to see Mr. Echols work with the children in the Dragon Players program.
“He just does a fabulous job of making every student feel like they’re great onstage and have a beautiful voice,” Davis said. “I mean, he just helps each student, and it’s just really sweet the way he talks with everyone.”
Davis said Echols is also very handy when it comes to set building and woodworking, a passion he said he hopes to continue in his retirement.
Echols not only teaches children how to read music and notes, but he also aims to give them an appreciation for music and music history, he said.
“There’s a lot of musical games that we play because it’s got to make it enjoyable for the kids. So, if they’re enjoying it, they’re gonna remember it,” Echols said.
One year when “Jeopardy!” seemed particularly popular, he said he had several parents contact him to say that their children could answer the Jeopardy questions about music and composers. The children said they learned it from Echols.
Julianna Lindley, a parent of two Hickory Hills students, loved how her kids learned to correctly identify all types of instruments from his class, and she appreciated how he was a steady presence for the children, referring to him as a "gentle giant."
"He was just a force that they trusted he would be there for them no matter what, whether that be in the hall or in his music class," Lindley said.
Echols said he doesn’t know exactly what he’ll do in retirement yet. He looks forward to working on projects around the house, woodworking, playing tennis and learning pickleball with his wife.
“It’s gonna be just like eternal summer I guess,” he said with a chuckle.
After being a member of the Marietta City Schools district and teaching in it for so many years, he said all of the schools have a “certain feeling” to them.
“Especially if you go to Hickory Hills, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m back home,’” Echols said. “When you walk in the front doors, the front office staff to the principal and everybody there just makes you feel very welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.