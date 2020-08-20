A portion of Hickory Drive near Tumlin Park in Marietta will be closed next week to rebuild the road, officials said on the city's Facebook page.

Hickory Drive will be closed between Chestnut Hill Road and Pickett Road starting Monday while workers make repairs. The base of the roadway in the southbound lane is failing from excessive ground water, according to the city. The work is tentatively scheduled to last through next Friday.

A detour will be in place directing traffic to Pickett Road, Colston Road and Chestnut Hill around the closed road.

Hickory Drive detour map.jpg

A map from the City of Marietta shows the detour plan around Hickory Drive.
