A portion of Hickory Drive near Tumlin Park in Marietta will be closed next week to rebuild the road, officials said on the city's Facebook page.
Hickory Drive will be closed between Chestnut Hill Road and Pickett Road starting Monday while workers make repairs. The base of the roadway in the southbound lane is failing from excessive ground water, according to the city. The work is tentatively scheduled to last through next Friday.
A detour will be in place directing traffic to Pickett Road, Colston Road and Chestnut Hill around the closed road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.