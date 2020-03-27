Cobb County is in the federal government’s crosshairs.
Cobb’s decision earlier this week to allow Sterigenics to reopen on a limited basis only did not go far enough, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“The Secretary (of Health and Human Services Alex Azar) does not think it is sufficient to respond to the nation’s needs for the medical components that are required to treat COVID-19 patients,” the HHS wrote in an email Thursday, according to Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt.
Cavitt shared the content of the email with the MDJ but referred the Journal to the Governor’s Press Office when asked for a copy of the original. The MDJ has filed an open records request for the document.
The company’s sterilization plant in Smyrna closed last summer to expedite emissions improvements on the facility as requested by the state. Later, the county imposed a stay on any reopenings, and the facility was to remain closed pending county-initiated third-party investigations into Cobb fire code and building safety concerns.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urged Gov. Brian Kemp to reopen the Smyrna plant. According to the FDA, Sterigenics Atlanta could help the nation’s battle with the coronavirus by sterilizing much-needed personal protective equipment used by doctors treating people infected with the virus.
On Wednesday, citing the FDA’s letter to Kemp, County Chairman Mike Boyce allowed the plant to reopen — but only for the duration of a county-imposed state of emergency, which is set to expire April 15 unless Boyce renews it. His order also limits permitted sterilization at the plant to personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns and limits the amount of ethylene oxide that can be stored on-site.
The HHS thinks those limits could imperil the nation’s fight against the virus, according to Cavitt.
“We don’t think that one county should be allowed to jeopardize the nation’s response to an unprecedented national pandemic,” the HHS wrote, according to Cavitt. “My understanding is that this particular plant represented 4% of the total U.S. capacity for Ethylene Oxide Sterilization. If it remains shuttered, there are national implications.
“Conversations on next steps from the Federal Government are occurring at the highest levels, should the situation not change.”
According to Cavitt, HHS notes Boyce’s order lasts only 21 days, while the crisis is expected to extend well beyond that. HHS also notes the country will need more than personal protective equipment in its fight against the virus.
Items such as catheters, syringes, IV sets and ventilator components “are critical to helping patients” the HHS wrote.cBoyce described the letter as a “threat.”
“Of course it was,” Boyce told the MDJ on Friday. “Anybody who’s spent any time in Washington like I have knows exactly what it was.”
Boyce said he was trying to strike a middle ground with his order allowing the plant to reopen.
Janet Rau, president of Stop Sterigenics Georgia, agrees.
“What I believe Boyce is doing is trying to balance the needs of the county and the residents of this area and what the federal government is trying to push on us,” she said.
The FDA’s letter to Kemp cited the need for personal protective equipment as the rationale behind reopening Sterigenics. Boyce said that is what he allowed — “nothing more, nothing less.”
Earlier in the week, Rau questioned the logic behind using ethylene oxide to sterilize personal protective equipment.
There are different levels of sterilization, she said, ranging from Level 1, clean, to Level 4, sterile.
“They don’t have to be at Level 4 sterile,” Rau said of the protective equipment. “You’re actually keeping them out of the hospitals for a longer period of time. It takes three weeks for something to get into the cycle and get completely through it.”
Boyce said he stands by his order.
“(But) if they want to come in here and nationalize Sterigenics and take it over — Hey! I understand how it works,” Boyce said. “If you think anybody at the county level is going to withstand the full force of the U.S. government, I don’t know what world you live in.”
