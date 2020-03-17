The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it has relocated almost 2,000 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship to four military installations around the country, including Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
HHS recently put out a news release on the status of those relocations and quarantine procedures:
"Over the past several days, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has relocated almost 2,000 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship to four Department of Defense military facilities: Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. We recognize this continues to be a challenging and stressful experience for the passengers, and HHS is dedicated to providing support as we work to safely reunite passengers with family and friends.
"This unprecedented response has presented significant logistical challenges that have affected passengers. During the first two days of this massive undertaking, HHS’ focused on screening passengers for symptoms, addressing any underlying health conditions, providing access to prescription medication, and getting passengers settled into their rooms. At each step of the way, plans and policies were adapted as necessary to accommodate specific problems at hand.
"This is the first federal quarantine in nearly sixty years. HHS’ number one priority is the health of the passengers, the people caring for them, and those in the surrounding communities. We continue to focus on hospitality issues, such as food service and housekeeping, to improve the comfort of our guests.
"At each installation, case managers are working with every passenger to address individual needs; virtual town halls are conducted each day to facilitate information exchange; and daily newsletters are distributed to passengers with key information regarding the quarantine process.
"HHS continues to work closely with federal, state and local partners throughout this response effort. We are grateful to the passengers from the Grand Princess who, by staying under quarantine, are helping to protect their communities from possible transmission of COVID-19."
The agency's message was accompanied by a Facebook post from Dobbins Air Reserve Base:
"Thank you to those in quarantine here at Dobbins and the other three Department of Defense installations. You're doing your part in mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19."
