Federal officials say the quarantine of non-critically-ill coronavirus patients at Marietta's former Radisson Hotel in the Franklin Gateway corridor is compete, and all temporary residents have departed.
The hotel at 1175 Parkway Place just west of Interstate 75 and off South Marietta Parkway was commissioned by the federal government last month. The property had been guarded by U.S. marshals and surrounded by a chain link fence. The city had only been required to provide fire protection during the quarantine.
Only construction crews were on site when the MDJ visited Wednesday, and the chain link fence had been removed.
The hotel had been used to sequester those who tested positive for the new coronavirus but did not need medical attention, according to an email from City Manager Bill Bruton to Marietta officials. Initially, those temporary residents came from the group who were quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base after deboarding the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had passengers with confirmed cases of the virus. There are also no longer quarantine patients at Dobbins.
On March 27, Marietta fire officials told the MDJ three people were still at the Marietta hotel. By Tuesday, none remained, according to Suzanne Sellman, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Sellman also noted the hotel had never been used to house evacuees from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak is believed to have begun, nor passengers of the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined last month in Yokohama, Japan.
Marietta Fire Chief Tim Milligan said the city has not been made aware of any other agency planning to use the hotel and has been told it was being turned back over to the owners. But, he said, since the city does not own or operate the hotel, officials could not speak to future plans for the property.
State public health department officials say they also have no plans to try to use the hotel for quarantine or any other purposes.
The former 3-star hotel has a long history in Marietta, changing ownership and operating under different mantles, including Clarion. The property has more than 200 rooms and sits on 3.5 acres. It re-opened as Radisson in 2013.
Daniel Cummings, Marietta's economic development director, said earlier this year that the Radisson hotel sold to Atlanta-based Apsilon Hotels in December.
He said the new owners are calling the hotel Garden Plaza, but are looking to do extensive improvements before seeking a new national hotel brand to put their name on the building.
