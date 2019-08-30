A midnight nap inside his car at a budget hotel in Acworth landed a man in jail after a person called police, concerned about the three-year-old child that was locked for two hours inside the vehicle, surrounded by heroin, methamphetamine and a meth pipe, police say.
Casey Ernest Brookshire, 37, of Acworth, was arrested early last Friday morning and spent two nights in custody at the county jail before being released Sunday evening on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.
Police say Brookshire was found asleep in his car at Hometowne Lodge, 3475 Baker Road, just south of Interstate 75, with his three-year-old child in the car with him.
The person who called police around 1:30 a.m. told officers Brookshire had been in the car for two hours, his arrest warrant states, adding that police found heroin, methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the vehicle.
“Said accused admitted to using methamphetamine while the primary guardian of the minor,” the warrant states.
Jail records show Brookshire is charged with two felony counts of methamphetamine and heroin possession, as well as two misdemeanors of possessing drug paraphernalia and cruelty to children in the third degree.
