More Cobb County residents are getting tested for COVID-19 as cases have recently surged. Because of this, health officials are asking only those displaying symptoms of the disease to request the test.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark told the MDJ that because of the increased community spread and need for testing, individuals are recommended to get a test mainly if they have symptoms, or if they’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
“We encourage everyone who needs a test to get one. Due to the surge in the number of positive cases and extreme demand for testing, there are delays that we are seeing right now, in testing availability and turnaround time for results,” she said in an email. “Individuals who are not direct contacts, not having symptoms and are not essential workers might be better to delay testing. Instead we encourage them to continue to social distance, wear their masks, and wash their hands.”
While a testing site at Kennesaw State University closed in June, there are other options to get checked for the coronavirus, including Cobb-Douglas Public Health. The center is continuing to offer free diagnostic testing for anyone at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW near Marietta.
Test results can take five to six days because of the increased demand, the public health director said in a recent CobbTV interview.
The Jim Miller Park testing site is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. To schedule a test, call 770-514-2300 or visit CDPHcovid19testing.org.
Public health workers at the park test between 450 and 550 individuals per day.
Five CVS Pharmacy locations in Cobb offer COVID-19 testing at no cost in Acworth, Austell, Marietta and Smyrna.
Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment at CVS.com. A spokesperson for CVS Health said under Congress’ Families First Coronavirus Response Act, patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs with their insurance. Uninsured patients are covered under a program funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Due to increased demand, people who get tested at a CVS may wait at least five to seven days to receive their results.
Cobb’s largest health care system, Wellstar Health System, has testing available to the general public at facilities across the county and metro Atlanta.
People with mild to moderate symptoms or who have been in close contact with someone who has the virus should reach out to a primary care physician with Wellstar Medical Group, visit Wellstar Urgent Care, or a schedule a virtual visit with WellstarON, according to Dr. Danny Branstetter, Wellstar’s medical director of infection prevention. Patients who choose any of these options will have a medical evaluation with a physician to order a COVID-19 diagnostic test.
Anyone with severe symptoms, such as acute respiratory issues, stroke indicators, high fever, or cardiac issues — whether they have had an exposure or not — should visit a hospital or call 911 immediately, Branstetter said.
Wellstar outpatient testing can take from 24 hours to 10 days, depending on the type of test and which lab processes it.
“People who are simply curious about whether they have asymptomatic COVID-19 — who may not require a medical examination by a physician — should not seek testing at the same facility as someone with a life-threatening medical condition, to ensure that resources and personnel are available for severe cases and other emergency patients,” Branstetter said in an email. “Wellstar and the Department of Public Health offer numerous options for testing and medical care, and the public is advised to select the best provider for their circumstance.”
Those who visit a Wellstar primary care provider, urgent care or emergency department and receive testing will generally pay for the costs of the medical visit, which vary by location. For those who are uninsured, qualifying COVID-19 testing and treatment can be reimbursed, as determined by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
