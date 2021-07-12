The Marietta school board is scheduled to consider providing free vision screenings and glasses, if needed, to elementary school students, after a recommendation from Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Also on the board's Tuesday meeting agenda is final approval of expanded evening school offerings, other measures to address potential COVID-19 learning loss and a wish list of special capital projects.
Vision screening program
Rivera said he's seeking approval of Vision to Learn's $80,000 vision screening program because students' ability to see a whiteboard or the words on the pages of a book clearly is closely tied to early literacy, a metric that education leaders generally accept as an important indicator of a student's future success.
One in four children "naturally needs glasses to see the board, read a book, or participate in class, yet, in underserved communities, 95 percent of kids who need glasses do not have them," the board's agenda item states.
If Rivera's recommendation is approved, Vision To Learn’s mobile vision clinic will visit all eight Marietta elementary schools, and students identified as needing an eye exam will be offered one. Any students prescribed glasses, which the district said is around 80% of those examined, will choose their own frames, and glasses will be custom-fit for the students three weeks after their exam. The glasses will also carry warranties — if lost or broken, Vision To Learn will replace them for free up to two years after the exam.
The district cites a study published by JAMA Ophthalmology, which found the rate of nearsightedness in children increased three times faster in 2020 than in the previous five years. That phenomena, district officials said, was likely caused by increased screen time and reduced time outdoors during the pandemic.
The district also says that a three-year Johns Hopkins University study of the program providing glasses to students found that students who received glasses "gained, on average, the equivalent of an additional month of learning compared to their peers who failed a vision screening but did not get glasses," a fact officials called "vitally important in a year when learning loss is a concern."
Rivera said, if the program is approved, Marietta could be one of the first districts in metro Atlanta to provide the screening service to all elementary students.
Evening school expansion, other support measures
The school board will also consider several offerings meant to supplement learning recovery after the pandemic, according to Rivera.
Among those items is a continuation of the Marietta Evening School Hours program, which the superintendent said was popular when it was offered from January to May of 2021.
Rivera said the evening hours program will run for the full 2021-22 school year, if the board gives it the OK. The program would cost no more than $85,000, according to the district.
The program was initially meant to further support "nontraditional" students and those who had to work full time jobs to help support their families during the pandemic, Rivera said.
The program, which will be held on the Woods-Wilkins Campus at Lemon Street if approved, is meant to provide credit recovery options and combat student drop outs.
Students would have the option for in-person and digital learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the school year, supplemented by additional digital support that could take place on other days. District nutrition staff will provide a student meal for in-person students in the program, and Marietta High will "explore transportation options based on student need," according to the agenda item.
Other support measures to be considered by the board include additional counseling services at Marietta High School, at a cost of $48,500 and an additional nine contracted positions (totaling $436,500) for small-group counseling, student behavior interventions, family engagement and other services.
Ed-SPLOST project list up for final approval
The school board is expected to give final approval to a list of capital projects, renovations and upgrades that would be completed in coming years, should voters approve the sixth cycle of a special 1% sales tax for education in November.
If approved, that special sales tax would begin collection in January 2024 and cease at the end of 2028. The district estimates it would collect about $70.8 million, and it presented its project list last month.
That list includes a $21.8 million renovation of the original Marietta High School building and millions more for schoolwide renovations of Westside, Hickory Hills and Sawyer Road elementary schools, as well as the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics.
About $1.66 million is earmarked for turf at Marietta High’s baseball and softball stadiums, as well as facility improvements there. Another $200,000 would be spent on a video scoreboard for Northcutt Stadium.
