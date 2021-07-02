Statehouse candidates Devan Seabaugh and Priscilla Smith raised more than $40,000 and $30,000, respectively, ahead of the June 15 "jungle primary" in which they were the top two vote-getters.
Both candidates will face each other in a runoff July 13 that will determine the next representative of Georgia's 34th House District, formerly held by Republican Bert Reeves, who resigned earlier this year to take a position at Georgia Tech.
In the special election, Seabaugh and Smith came out on top of a five-candidate field that featured two Democrats, two Republicans, and one Libertarian.
Seabaugh, a Republican, finished at the top of the pack, with 3,337 votes, or 47.1%. Smith, a Democrat, came in second with 1,740 votes, or 24.6%, triggering a runoff.
A review of campaign finance reports due before the June 15 election details the candidates’ fundraising prowess and supporters.
Both candidates were required to file reports detailing the amount of money they had raised and the sources of that money by June 1. Seabaugh filed his report June 2. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Smith’s report could not be found in the state’s new campaign finance database, something she attributed earlier in the week to a clerical error. But she provided the MDJ an electronic copy of the report upon request Friday afternoon.
Both candidates will be required to file updated reports detailing the money they have raised since June 1 next Wednesday, providing a final look at both campaigns’ financial situations before the election.
Follow the money
As of June 1, Seabaugh, an executive at Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, had raised more than $60,000, though $20,000 came from money he had loaned the campaign.
Notable contributors include Superior Plumbing, former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, S.A. White Oil Company head Kim Gresh, Cobb Solicitor Barry Morgan, Croy Engineering and Wellstar Health System attorney Leo Reichert.
His single largest expense has been Alpharetta-based Stoneridge Group, which he has used for campaign literature and mailings. He has paid the firm more than $20,000 for its services.
Smith, an artist and educator who ran against Bert Reeves in November of last year, entered the special election $5,000 in debt. She has since raised about $30,000, with roughly $10,000 coming from small-dollar donations of less than $100.
Notable contributors include state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Fair Fight, the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams.
Smith’s single-largest expense was on printing campaign material. She has paid Clash Graphics almost $6,000 for its services.
Seabaugh had about $10,000 cash-on-hand, and Smith had about $14,000, two weeks before the June 15 election.
The state of the race
Smith has been endorsed by Fair Fight, and founder Stacey Abrams filmed an ad after the June 15 election calling Smith a "tireless advocate for underrepresented communities, from the classroom to the nonprofit sector" who would "fight to protect our nation's democracy by working to put an end to attacks on Georgian's freedom to vote."
At the same time, Greater Georgia, formed earlier this year by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler as a conservative counterweight to Fair Fight, has invested heavily in mobilizing Republicans ahead of the election. Greater Georgia previously told the MDJ it had invested “five figures” in the race on digital advertisements, field staff, volunteer training and literature.
With little at stake in this one-off election — Republicans control the state House by a healthy margin — University of Georgia professor and political analyst Charles Bullock III said the real test for both organizations would be to see to what degree they could boost turnout in what is typically a low-key affair.
“Special elections are not high profile events, therefore we have relatively low turnout. Then, as you move to a runoff of a special election, turnout usually goes down,” Bullock said. “If indeed either Fair Fight, Abrams’ group, or Loeffler’s group (Greater Georgia) can succeed in pumping up participation, this would be a useful trial run for them. And if indeed the turnout would be so high that Smith manages to win, that would be a major accomplishment and also probably facilitate additional fundraising on the part of Fair Fight.”
