News that the Cobb County School District was subject to an unusual special review by its accreditation organization was announced in April.
The announcement came after the three Democrats on the Cobb school board sent a letter to Cognia, asking for its “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body.”
Cognia also said it received 50 community and staff complaints, which were part of the reason for the review.
Interviews and evidence gathering in Cognia's special review of Cobb Schools ended Wednesday.
Here's what the process looked like:
Who is part of the special review?
The Cognia team that conducted its review of Cobb Schools is made up of the following members:
- Bill Gordon, review lead evaluator with Cognia
- Cynthia Anderson, review lead evaluator with Cognia
- Noris Price, review team member and superintendent of Baldwin County Schools
- Curtis Jones, review team member and superintendent of Bibb County Schools
- Connie Smith, review team member and director with Cognia
- Travis Nesmith, review team member and assistant superintendent with Effingham County Schools
As part of the review process, Cognia evaluators conducted 45-minute virtual interviews with Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and all seven Cobb school board members, district officials said.
Other interviews included senior district staff; principals at all school levels; group interviews with teachers, parents, students (all three levels); and the community.
In all, more than 100 people were expected to be interviewed by Cognia during the review.
With the exception of the school board's three Democrats and students or school staff who participated from their schools, all interviewees were scheduled to be interviewed virtually but were to do so on-site at the district's central office at 514 Glover St., Marietta.
According to the district, board member Tre Hutchins participated from home, citing illness, while board members Charisse Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard participated from their own locations, departing from the process arranged by the district.
What kind of evidence is collected in review process?
In addition to the virtual interviews, district spokesperson Nan Kiel said the district has also collected and submitted to Cognia around 1,000 individual pieces of evidence related to the four standards Cognia has indicated. Those standards, the district says, focus on "governing authority, equitable opportunities and student performance."
Cognia CEO Mark Elgart previously told the MDJ there were four main areas of complaint in the 50 community and staff complaints: management of COVID-19; naming/renaming of Wheeler High School; district response to the needs of struggling schools; and board governance.
Pieces of evidence submitted to Cognia include adherence to and possible violations of board policy by board members; student performance data; allocation of money from the voter-approved 1% special sales tax for education; per-student spending; stakeholder feedback; academic programs and initiatives; and finance and procurement process and data.
What is the timeline of a Cognia report?
Cobb Schools officials say evidence was submitted and interviews were expected to be complete the end of the day Wednesday.
Kiel previously told the MDJ the special review team has indicated that a written report on the findings of the review will be submitted to Cognia within 30 days of the completion of the review. Cognia’s verdict and any recommendations will be sent back to the district after the agency and its “senior leadership team” finalize those decisions, she said.
Elgart also previously told the MDJ that loss of accreditation is not impending. He said Cognia's review team would create its report, submit it to the organization and then the organization would make its recommendations to the school district. The district would then have an opportunity to correct its issues before other steps would be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.