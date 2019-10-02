It’s time for all Blue Devils to gather at their alma mater.
Friday is homecoming for Marietta High School. Here’s what to know if you want to go, or if you just want to avoid parade traffic.
The theme of this year’s parade is “All Around the World,” featuring famous sights from across the globe.
The parade is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Dobbs Street and run up Cherokee Street around Marietta Square to Church Street and across the railroad tracks on Polk Street toward Northcutt Stadium.
Marietta Police recommend planning to avoid the area. While the parade route will reopen after the marching is done, the streets surrounding Northcutt Stadium will remain closed until the end of the game.
The Blue Devils are set to play a non-conference game against the Edgewater Eagles all the way from Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is at 7:30.
