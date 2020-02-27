A long-term plan to tackle traffic in metro Atlanta includes multi-billion, region-wide projects, according to a list released this week by the Atlanta Regional Commission. But travel in metro Atlanta is about more than moving from one county to the next — it’s also about moving within them.
The ARC list includes almost a dozen Cobb-specific projects that total roughly $400 million. Among those projects are the widening of major county arteries such as Macland and Stilesboro roads as well as numerous trails and overpasses. The total investment in Cobb County is significantly higher after factoring in multi-county projects with a footprint in Cobb.
The ARC’s regional transportation plan receives a major update every four years. Region-wide, the plan details $173 billion in spending across the ARC’s 20-county area through 2050.
The bad news for the traffic-weary is that the ARC’s project list is aspirational, according to Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, who also sits on the ARC’s governing board.
“There is no funding behind it,” Boyce said. “There’s no obligation to fund those things on that list. There’s a lot of things out there that we’d like to do, but we have a long way to go, and that’s why the mobility referendum is so important in 2022.”
Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro Atlanta area that can impose as much as a 1% sales tax for transit under House Bill 930, which was signed into law in 2018.
It can also impose an additional full or partial 1% sales tax for transportation projects under HB 170 that passed in 2015. If reelected this year, Boyce plans on putting both taxes before voters in 2022.
The return of bus rapid transit
A mobility SPLOST is one reason the most expensive of Cobb’s projects made it on the ARC’s list despite having been shelved years ago due to local opposition.
A bus rapid transit line running from Kennesaw State University to Midtown Atlanta will cost some $500 million, according to the ARC.
In 2016, then-county Chairman Tim Lee said he wouldn’t push for the project — which he had once championed — despite the Cobb Board of Commissioners having paid consultants about $4 million to analyze it.
Erica Parish, Cobb’s transportation director, noted that bus rapid transit in Cobb is still a long-range plan and wouldn’t be considered until well into the ARC’s 30-year planning window, should county commissioners decide to pursue it.
Nevertheless, it made its way onto the ARC’s list given the potential passage of a mobility SPLOST and an increasing number of people asking for more transit options, Parish said.
Bus rapid transit in Cobb will get a second look later this year. The county is working on the transit portion of its own transportation plan, which is updated every five years. The county’s updated transportation plan will likely be completed in the summer of 2021, Parish said.
As a result of the county’s revision of its own transportation and transit priorities, some of the items on the ARC’s list might not come to fruition, if it’s found there is little local appetite for them. Other, new projects might be added.
As it stands, the ARC’s list is dominated by road widening and the construction of new overpasses and trails.
“I think we have a good mix of projects,” Parish said. “Cobb County’s pretty diverse (and) a lot of us are really excited about trail projects … multi-use trails are becoming more popular in the county.”
About 60% of the $173 billion plan is for maintenance: repairing existing roads and bridges and replacing aging buses and rail cars. Transit expansion accounts for $11 billion in spending over the next 30 years, and transportation alternatives, such as bike paths and initiatives promoting carpooling and teleworking, account for $10 billion.
Despite the investment, traffic is expected to get worse by 2050 — just not as fast as it would otherwise.
According to ARC figures, average travel time would increase from 31 minutes today to 33 minutes in 2050 if these projects become a reality. Average travel time will increase to 35 minutes if nothing is done.
“You have to remember, we’re adding all of metro Denver to our region,” ARC Communications Manager Paul Donsky said, adding that “the surest way to improve traffic is to have a lousy economy.”
Metro Atlanta is expected to add about 3 million people by 2050, bringing its total population to 8.6 million. Cobb County, meanwhile, is expected to grow from a population of about 760,000 people to more than 1 million.
The ARC is “forecasting that metro Atlanta and Cobb are going to continue to be growing fast over the next three decades, and this plan accommodates the growth that we know is coming and tries to address some of the key bottlenecks throughout the region to improve mobility,” Donsky said.
To learn more about the plan, visit the Atlanta Regional Plan’s website at atlantaregionsplan.org.
