A Cobb County nonprofit animal shelter is seeking foster care volunteers and donations to help look after seven newborn puppies reportedly left to die in a cardboard box inside a Marietta dumpster Sunday.
The puppies were found Sunday by members of a family who heard cries coming from inside a closed box in a dumpster behind a store on Dallas Highway in Marietta, according to Jennifer Siegel, the founder and director of nonprofit shelter Bosley’s Place Inc.
Siegel is now looking after the pups and has managed to raise over $700 to date through social media.
She says the puppies, some with their umbilical cords still attached, were cold and filthy when they were rescued and brought to the shelter Sunday, just after being born.
Siegel has named the seven puppies Sloan, Ferris, Bueller, Grace, Jeanie, Rooney and Cameron in a nod to the Sloan family who found them as well as the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off."
“We wanted to do our part to honor the Sloan family, the incredible people who heard the small cries coming from inside of a closed box inside of a dumpster earlier today,” Siegel posted on the Bosley’s Place public Facebook page Sunday. “They immediately called 911 and animal control was dispatched. Since we have a great relationship with Cobb County Animal Control, they alerted us to the puppies in need as their officer left the building to go get them,” the post said.
Siegel said the puppies all received flea removal spa treatments and are nursing well, including one that must be tube-fed.
“They’re a little bit dehydrated but that will work itself out after a few good meals,” she posted on Facebook. “We can’t wait to watch them grow up big and strong!”
Cobb County police have yet to confirm whether they are investigating the dumping of the puppies, which is criminal under the Georgia Animal Protection Act.
Siegel told the MDJ Monday that police had told her not to talk to media about the puppies while the case was under investigation, but she's keen to spread the word to solicit help and hopefully bring whoever's responsible for dumping the puppies to justice.
In Georgia, animal abandonment is a misdemeanor crime which carries a maximum sentence of a $1,000 fine and up to 12 months in jail for each count.
Animal cruelty can be a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the circumstances of the case.
Siegel, who established Bosley’s Place in 2014 as a nursery for homeless and orphaned neonatal and underage puppies, has been calling for volunteers, foster care volunteers and donations to help look after the seven newborn puppies and others in her care.
“It takes a village and we really need our village right now,” she posted on Facebook.
When establishing her nonprofit shelter on 2014, she explained many people don’t realize that most humane organizations cannot take underage puppies because they don’t have the personnel to provide the special attention they need, and puppies under eight weeks of age don’t have strong enough immune systems to survive in shelter environments.
Instead, they need to be fostered until ready for adoption at about eight weeks of age, she said.
Siegel’s initial Facebook post about the abandoned puppies — a live video of the puppies arriving at the shelter — was posted about 5 p.m. Sunday and had been viewed more than 7,400 times by midday Monday.
It had also elicited over 100 comments, condemning whoever abandoned the newborns.
“How could anyone do this to these sweet babies?,” one woman commented. “Thank you Jen for loving these nuggets.”
Another person wrote “feel so bad for the mama dog of these puppies she’s probably wondering where her babies are at.”
One commentator posted “I can’t imagine a human doing this to these puppies.”
Others offered to foster the puppies.
Return for updates.
