The Georgia Army National Guard is conducting a Memorial Day helicopter flyover Monday.
Helicopters will fly a north Georgia route from the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, which will include the national cemeteries in Marietta and Canton. The route will include Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Lake Lanier, Cumming, Canton and Woodstock.
Four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters are scheduled to leave Clay National Guard Center at 10:30 a.m. Monday and finish their route at the Marietta National Cemetery at 12:09 p.m. Other Cobb County flyover spots include Wellstar Kennestone Hospital at 12:03 p.m. and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park at 12:07 p.m.
A south Georgia route will will start at Hunter Army Air Field, pass over Tybee Island and Bonaventure Cemetery and over the Glennville Veteran Memorial Cemetery and Albany.
In a Facebook post, the Guard said the flyover is "in honor of our fallen and to remind us all of the debt we owe for the high price that has been paid for our liberty."
Those who are in the area and see the flyovers are encouraged to snap a photo and post it to social media, using the hashtag #GeorgiaGuardRemembers to show their support.
