The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia starting 2 p.m.
The watch, which means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, will be in effect through Friday morning as Hurricane Sally moves inland, and is expected to weaken and track over Georgia Thursday and early Friday. Rainfall ranging from three to six inches is expected across the region, according to NWS.
A Cobb County spokesperson said that county transportation crews have been preparing for possible flooding since Monday, clearing storm drains in "traditional trouble spots," including portions of Lower Roswell Road, Columns Drive and Woodland Brook Drive. Crews have also responded to calls where people have reported possibly clogged storm drains or culverts.
When the rain starts, the county will have workers scheduled for long shifts, with three crews available 24/7 to clear drains and fallen trees.
Marietta City Schools, which opened to in-person instruction for some of its students Sept. 8, has not made a decision on whether those classes will be affected by the weather, spokeswoman Jen Brock told the MDJ.
"Currently, we are actively monitoring the weather but no decisions have been made yet," she said.
Return for updates.
