When Kelly Rickard stepped into the dusty arena of a therapeutic riding stable as a volunteer to help children and adults with special needs, she knew she’d found her purpose.
That was 12 years ago.
“It’s become mission and ministry to provide a little bit of normal and help them feel just like anyone else on a horse, where they can be free,” said Rickard, who left a career as a bookkeeper and opened Heaven’s Gait Therapeutic Riding in Canton in 2015. Rickard and her team of volunteers serve children and young adults from Cobb, Cherokee, Fulton and Bartow counties.
“The riding sessions are often the only opportunity many of them have to get out and do something fun. That’s especially true now, in the midst of this COVID pandemic. It’s a very uncertain time.”
Rickard, a Texas native, built her riding center with the disability community in mind.
“We knew we needed wider aisles to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, and a lot of the extra equipment that our students need,” she said.
The center serves nearly 65 riding students every week with a wide range of physical and developmental challenges. Rickard is a certified riding instructor through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship and directs her volunteers on the specific needs for each rider.
RIDERS FROM NEAR AND FAROne rider is Cass Caywood, 7, who was born with hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy. His mother, Ann Caywood, drives her son to and from Adairsville to the stable every week.
“He’s orthopedically impaired and has very limited use of the left side of his body, like grip strength and core strength. He had trouble picking up a basketball or even a toy with his left hand,” Caywood said. “Just holding onto the reins while he’s riding here has improved his grip in the four years we’ve been coming. It replaces what Cass would get in physical therapy, and riding horses is a whole lot more fun than going to a clinic.”
Another rider is 6-year-old Olivia Browning-Swedlun. She has an extra chromosome, a genetic condition known as Trisomy-X. Her mother, Nicole, said Olivia’s been riding since she was 2.
“It really helps with her low muscle tone,” said the Alpharetta mother. “We’ve been coming every week. It’s boosted her self-confidence a lot. Olivia loves all animals, and she’s developed quite a love of horses, especially Butterfly, the horse she usually rides.”
In the past six months of the pandemic, the weekly drive to the stable has been Olivia’s sole venture out of their home, her mother said.
“We felt it was safe because it’s outdoors, and it’s as safe as we’re going to get. Olivia loves to get her horse to trot, and she’s not shy about giving the horses carrots. She loves coming here.”
CORONAVIRUSWhen the coronavirus forced many businesses to close in March, Rickard had to suspend riding classes for 10 weeks.
“We opened up for the summer when the governor said it was OK, and we were very careful to use hand sanitizers and sanitize all the equipment between each rider, and making sure they sanitize their hands too,” she said. People at the center maintain social distancing and Rickard said most parents wait in their cars instead of the lobby.
While the summer sessions were full and she was able to pay bills, Rickard is anxious about the future and likely financial shortfall.
“Closing for 10 weeks really hurt us. We were able to catch up a little bit in the summer, but I won’t have any funds for scholarships for families who truly need the services and can’t afford it,” she said.
The center has hosted a fundraising event in past years, with hundreds of guests in the large barn for food, drinks and a silent auction each November, but Rickard had to cancel this year’s event due to the pandemic.
Rickard is able to board other owners’ horses in her stable, which provides some income to cover some expenses while the center was closed.
“But I’m concerned about our future. The nonprofit has to pay for itself,” she said.
The center relies on a staff of volunteers to assist the riders in the arena, and Rickard worries about the dwindling roster.
“A lot of our volunteers are older, retired folks. They’re concerned about the spread of COVID and catching it themselves. A number of them haven’t returned. They’re staying close to home and taking all the precautions,” she said. “We’re definitely looking for more people to help these children have a rich riding experience and learn about horses. It’s a wonderful opportunity to help children with disabilities and see them smile.”
Not all people treated at the center are children.
Laura McCullough’s 20-year-old daughter, Caroline, has significant challenges resulting from her battle with a pediatric brain tumor, including many physical and cognitive limitations.
“As a special needs parent, I have prayed for people who would be willing to pour themselves into my daughter’s life,” McCullough said. “Emotional difficulties can be a daily reminder that she walks a difficult path, and those willing to walk with her have been few and far between.
“Therapeutic riding with Kelly has proven to be far superior to any other therapies we have experienced. While every medical professional we visit has commented on her physical improvements, it is her renewed faith in herself that is most impressive,” McCullough said.
