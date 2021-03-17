Numerous elected officials and advocacy groups have released statements of solidarity following the killing of eight people in a series of shootings in Atlanta and Cherokee County.
"@GAFirstLady and I are heartbroken and disgusted by the heinous shootings that took place last night. We continue to pray for the families and loved ones of the victims. Every Georgian, including the AAPI community, deserve to be safe and secure in our state." — Gov. Brian Kemp
"I commend law enforcement for their quick work in arresting a suspect in the tragic shootings on yesterday. A motive is still not clear, but a crime against any community is a crime against us all." — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
“It’s tragic. Any loss of life is tragic, especially multiple violent losses of life, and I regret that’s happened in Cherokee County.” — Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Harry Johnston
President Joe Biden said the FBI briefed him and noted that Asian Americans are concerned about a recent rise in violence. He called the attack “very, very troublesome.”
“We’re not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people,” — Vice President Kamala Harris
"We are heartbroken by these acts of violence. Six Asian women lost their lives. Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and in our light. We’re calling on our allies across communities of color to stand with us in grief and solidarity against racist violence in all its forms. When our most vulnerable community members are targeted, we all need to band together." — Stephanie Cho, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.
"Even as we’ve battled the pandemic, we’ve continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America. Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end. Michelle and I pray for the victims, their families, everyone grieving these needless and devastating killings—and we urge meaningful action that will save lives." — Former President Barack Obama
"As a proud Asian-American myself, I stand by my community, and my heart goes out to the victims and their families. And even as we’re learning more, and pulling together resources, actions, etc., I’ll continue to urge anyone experiencing violence to report it to Asian Americans Advancing Justice." — State Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross
"The reported shootings of multiple Asian American women today in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy — for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year. As further details unfold, our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victims and to the Asian American community in Atlanta." — Stop AAPI Hate
"My family and I are shaken by the senseless murders of eight Georgians yesterday, including members of our Asian-American Pacific Islander community. We are holding the families of those affected in our hearts, and are committed to supporting them in any way we can." — State Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek
“My heart is with the families of the victims in these senseless attacks. So many are already hurting in a pandemic of intensifying anti-Asian discrimination and violence. We must always stand up to condemn hatred in our community and prevent further violence.” — U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta
"I'm heartbroken for the victims of last night's horrific shootings in Georgia, and for the victims' families. I commend the authorities for swiftly apprehending the armed suspect. While the motive for last night's terrible violence remains under investigation, I express my love and support for and stand in solidarity with the Asian-American community, which has endured a shocking increase in violence and harassment over the last year." — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia
"My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community." — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia
"My staff members and I are horrified by the violent shootings that took place at businesses in Woodstock and Atlanta this afternoon. Our prayers are with the families of the victims this evening, and for healing for those injured. I am so grateful for our law enforcement professionals who identified and apprehended the suspect." — U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville
"The pain felt by the families and communities targeted by this violence is excruciating. Every single time another family is ripped apart, our communities are devastated." — U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Keisha Bottoms comments on crime are pathetic since she has allowed the crime in Atlanta to skyrocket. Great job Mayor Bottom
Jump on the bandwagon Obama for gun control. Go to Chicago and do something.
