Smyrna resident Patty Jackson had no idea she had a ticking time bomb in her chest when she began feeling sick at work one Friday last February. Fortunately, her coworker recognized something serious was happening and called 911. That was when the chest pains started.
Jackson was on an operating table within 30 minutes.
“I had 100% blockage … and they told me I had the ‘widowmaker.’ They were surprised I came back because they had to revive me three times,” she said.
Jackson’s daughter, Melissa Moriarty of Powder Springs, registered the family for Saturday’s Northwest Georgia Heart Walk & 5K Heart Run at Marietta Square because of the life-changing experience that Jackson says came with no warning.
“I had just turned 58. No lead up. Not tired or out of breath. We had been doing 5-mile walks every weekend, doing yard work and housework, up and down steps, full-time at work. We were in the process of moving the office. … That’s what makes it really scary,” Jackson said.
A widowmaker heart attack occurs when there is a big blockage at the beginning of the left anterior descending artery. If blood becomes completely blocked in that location, it’s nearly always fatal without immediate treatment. The causes of these and other types of heart attacks are attributed to a combination of lifestyle and genetics, with cholesterol and fatty plaque clogging the arteries.
The Northwest Georgia and Metro Atlanta Heart Walks have a combined goal of $4.1 million and the total raised was around the $3 million mark and rising as the opening ceremonies began.
Kristin Kyle, executive director of the American Heart Association said that about 1,000 participants pre-registered, but she expected the final number to be around 2,500 with walk-up participants included.
According to Kyle, heart attacks are the No. 1 killer globally and stroke is No. 2. In the United States, heart attack ranks first as leading causes of death and strokes are fifth. Money raised by the walk goes to medical and policy research and transforming communities into healthier places.
“What the heart walk is all about is everyone coming together, joining forces, donating, fundraising to complete our mission of living longer, happier lives,” Kyle said.
Despite the 35 degree temperature, Marietta Square was filled with survivors, family and friends, many wearing team shirts with the name of the person they were paying tribute. Heather Hall came from south Georgia in honor of her grandmother, Lena Mae, who passed away in January. Hall was one of many who stopped to write a message on the tribute wall.
Survivors were given red or white hats to wear and the option to participate in the 5K or a 1-mile survivors’ walk. Animals even got into the spirit of the event. Paxon the dog kept warm in his Team Diane shirt while fellow team member Laura Juhasz of Roswell made sure he stayed hydrated with a pre-walk bowl of water.
Jackson said she’s lucky to be here today.
“This is why we celebrate. And why she made up these special shirts,” she said, laughing with her daughter.
