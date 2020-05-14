Local health officials say public swimming pools can begin reopening immediately under Gov. Brian Kemp’s Tuesday executive order as long as they pass a health inspection.
Spas in fitness centers and gyms will have to remain closed through at least May 31.
According to an announcement from Cobb & Douglas Public Health, the public pools will have to pass a health department inspection and implement the Georgia Department of Public Health’s required measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those measures include ramped-up cleaning and sanitation efforts, limited locker room use, regular checkups on water quality and ventilation in the facilities, modifying the layout of the facility to promote social distancing, introducing physical barriers to prevent large gatherings, and discontinuing organized events or classes.
To see the state health department’s full guidance, visit bit.ly/3dPjlyn.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials say there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through properly disinfected swimming pool water, but the virus can be spread in a pool environment through person-to-person contact and/or contact with contaminated surfaces.
