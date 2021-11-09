Dr. Janet Memark, head of Cobb’s health department, said Tuesday most Cobb residents should start thinking about getting their COVID-19 booster shot.
“I think almost everybody is eligible to get a booster, unless you are really kind of a shut-in that doesn’t have much contact with the outside world,” Memark told the Board of Commissioners. “To me, a higher risk setting is if you’re having face-to-face contact with people. That puts you at higher risk.”
Booster shots are available six months after individuals received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine — unless they received the Johnson & Johnson shot, in which case the interval is two months. Regardless of what vaccine they may have already received, Memark said, residents should get any booster available to them.
“They have made it so that if you weren’t happy with the first one, or you wanted to try something different, or you only have a certain vaccine available in your area, you can pick any vaccine and get the booster,” she said.
Memark added that the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to look good, despite a slight leveling off of previously declining case rates.
“We’ve got a little bit of plateauing that’s happening here, but we hopefully will break through that,” Memark told commissioners. “Hospitalizations have also continued to improve … (and) the positive percentage rate that’s come down below 5%.”
That latter figure refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests which come back positive, a number that now sits at 3.6%. Cobb’s cases per 100,000 residents, meanwhile, is at 149 — still exceeding the “high transmission” threshold of 100, but well below the summer surge.
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday updated COVID-19 data for the first time since Friday, showing only one new death in Cobb. The department does not update data over the weekend, and did not update it Monday due to an issue processing electronic laboratory reports.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to Friday. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|11/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|85,280
|+224
|Hospitalizations
|4,146
|+27
|Deaths
|1,290
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|11/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,270,625
|+2,163
|Hospitalizations
|87,465
|+454
|Deaths
|25,189
|+95
As of Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 117 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 83% of them unvaccinated. The system had 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 84% of them unvaccinated, and 18 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 89% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.