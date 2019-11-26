If you're heading out late on Thanksgiving or early on Black Friday, like more than half of Americans say they will be, take a look at these store hours to plan your day of shopping:
Town Center Mall in Kennesaw
Town Center at Cobb, at 400 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, will begin holiday hours on Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day hours will be 5 p.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday morning. The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. and stay open until 10 p.m. for Black Friday shoppers. On Saturday, shopping will resume at 8 a.m., and the mall closes at 10 p.m. Sunday hours will be from noon to 7 p.m.
Cumberland Mall
Cumberland Mall, at 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta, will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and welcome shoppers through midnight. Stores will open up again at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10 p.m.
On Saturday, doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
The Avenue East Cobb
The Avenue East Cobb, at 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open for Black Friday shopping at 9 a.m. Friday. The shops will be open for extended weekend hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, and those hours will continue every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
The Avenue West Cobb
The Avenue West Cobb, at 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta, will also extend its hours for the holiday shopping season, with the exception of Thanksgiving.
The Avenue will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday. The shopping destination’s Saturday hours will be extended, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Christmas, as will Sunday’s hours, noon to 7 p.m.
According to a spokesperson for the west Cobb shopping center, three Avenue West Cobb tenants will remain open on Thanksgiving: GameStop, Ted’s Montana Grill and Romano's Macaroni Grill.
Others
Target stores will be open Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Target's Saturday hours will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Though hours will vary by location, Walmart locations will be open on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday sales begin in the evening hours. The stores will also be open on Friday and through the weekend. Some Cobb Walmart locations are open 24 hours.
Most Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, close at 1 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday for Black Friday shoppers. The stores will close at 10 p.m. Friday. Most store hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Stores like Costco, Sam's Club and Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Shopping weather on Thanksgiving is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low chance of rain and temperatures in the high 50s or low 60s. Friday, the forecast is the same, with temperatures reaching into the mid 60s.
Saturday forecasts show a chance for showers in the evening, and temperatures throughout the day in the low to mid 60s. Sunday brings a chance for rain in the morning, which is expected to be gone by the afternoon, with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.
