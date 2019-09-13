Heading out around the metro Atlanta area this weekend? You'll want to pay attention to the Georgia Department of Transportation's closures list released this week.
GDOT says motorists should be wary of the various resurfacing and highway infrastructure improvement projects continuing this weekend around the metro area and statewide.
Projects likely to impact traffic include work on Interstates 75 and 285 in Cobb and Fulton counties, as well as Ga. Highway 400.
With weekend events in the downtown and midtown areas of Atlanta, GDOT is also urging motorists to plan ahead, expect heavy delays and plan alternate routes.
In Cobb, GDOT's weekend lane closures include:
- Two left lane closures on I-285 southbound from Paces Ferry to Cobb Parkway nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Friday night and ending Monday morning;
- Alternating two left lane and two right lane closures on I-75 northbound from Wade Green to Chastain Road nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Friday night and ending Monday morning;
- A portion of Frey Road will be shut down in both directions near the Steve Frey Road Bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Detours between George Busbee Parkway NW and Campus Loop Road near the Kennesaw State University campus will be in place.
The full list of metro Atlanta lane closures can be found at dot.ga.gov/DriveSmart/WeekendClosures/MetroLaneClosures.pdf.
For up-to-date information on travel conditions in the state, call 511 before getting on the road. Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time travel information, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In metro Atlanta, motorists can also request roadside assistance from Highway Emergency Response Operators units by calling 511. More information is available at www.511ga.org.
