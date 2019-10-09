Ready for some lip-smacking fun this weekend? Take your cravings and your family to beautiful downtown Acworth for Taste of Acworth presented by Superior Plumbing. Sample the deliciousness Acworth restaurants have to offer on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. GO!
In addition to satisfying your palate and quenching your thirst, the festival will feature music and entertainment for the entire family.
“Historic Downtown Acworth is the perfect backdrop for the Taste of Acworth," said Acworth Downtown Development Authority Director Jeff Chase. "Between the wide selection food and drink from local restaurants, the showcase of local businesses and an awesome kids zone, there is no place better to spend a beautiful fall afternoon.”
Admission will be free and samples can be purchased from the restaurant vendors with prices ranging $1 to $4. More than 30 restaurants are expected to participate, including Williamson Brothers BBQ, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery, Pita Mediterranean Street Food, O’Charleys, Taste Jamaica, Copelands, Dogwood Terrace and many more, all there to tempt your taste buds and fill your senses.
“The Taste of Acworth is a great community event that truly offers a ‘taste’ of what Acworth has to offer,” Chase said.
Adults can also enjoy the Beer & Wine Garden, featuring great tastes and a relaxing setting complete with your favorite game live on demand.
There will be an enormous Kids Zone with interactive inflatables featuring slides, Euro Bungee Quad Jump, a 24-foot rock wall, 120-foot roller coaster obstacle course and much more.
“Over the years, the Taste of Acworth has built a reputation as quality event that offers something for everyone,” Chase said.
The anticipated attendance, weather permitting, is expected to be around 25,000 people.
“This is the first large event in the historic downtown since the completion of the pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks that connects the historic downtown to over 700 public parking spaces in the Parkside District,” Chase said.
Historic Downtown Acworth is just a few minutes from I-75 off of either exit 277 or 278 and there is plenty of public parking in and around the downtown area (the best address for directions is 4415 Senator Russell Avenue, Acworth 30101).
