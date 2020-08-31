A 30-year policing veteran who was the Marietta Police Department chief for a decade died Friday at 73.
Bobby D. Moody was chief of police at the department from 1996 to 2006, according to his obituary. He was previously the chief of Covington Police Department.
In his long law enforcement career, Moody was the president of both the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, according to Marietta police. He oversaw his department's first national CALEA accreditation and state GACP certification.
Marietta Police posted an announcement to its Facebook page in honor of the former chief.
"Chief Moody will be sorely missed by those in the law enforcement community, including the men and women of the Marietta Police Department. His impact on this department is a legacy his family and those who served with him can be proud of," Marietta Police said.
Moody is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue M. Moody, two children and their spouses, two grandchildren, two brothers and a sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Klondike Farm, 2588 Klondike Road SW, in Conyers. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., with Pastor Tony Howeth officiating.
The family invites all who attend to wear casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. www.tunnel2towers.org.
The family also asks that attendees observe CDC guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks while in public during the gathering. To give condolences online, visit www.caldwellandcowan.com.
