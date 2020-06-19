MARIETTA — Cobb County residents are reflecting on dear old dad as Father’s Day approaches on Sunday. The MDJ reached out to various movers and shakers, asking them to share what they learned and admired about their fathers. Here are half a dozen responses:
Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president and CEOSharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, spoke of her father as a consensus builder.
“My dad is an incredible man of integrity, kindness, patience, perseverance, a consensus builder, and a true servant leader in all he does,” Mason said.
She also spoke of an important lesson he taught her.
“He’s taught me to see each moment in life as a gift to glorify God, be intentional, and make a positive difference each day.”
Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, president, Cobb County NAACP
Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, president of the Cobb County NAACP, said her father, Jesse Bonner, is her hero. Among invaluable stories from his own upbringing, Bonner-Grimes said he taught her how to be independent and take care of herself.
“He’s a great man of integrity. He has truly a heart of gold to treat people with respect and kindness. It’s kind of cliche, but he truly is my hero. He has helped mold me into the woman I am.”
Bonner-Grimes said she’s watched him lead her family for more than 50 years.
“He took me all around the world and has helped cultivate some really strong life experiences,” she said. “He’s the beginning of my day and the close of my nights. Every opportunity I have to highlight him and say thank you, I do it. Earlier this year, I had made one of those resolutions in my mind to spend more time with him, because he’s an invaluable resource, a man of so much wisdom and beyond anything I could learn in a book. He’s a wise man, talented. He’s a true gift of humanity.”
Jesse Bonner, who has two children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, said he was blessed that they all live close to his Marietta home. He enjoys having dinner with his family about once a week.
“The day they were born, I’ve been proud of them ever since then,” he said of his children.
Cris Eaton-Welsh, business owner, former Kennesaw City Council memberKennesaw Councilman James “Doc” Eaton has a way of making things happen for his daughter, Cris Eaton-Welsh, who served on the council before him.
“My five most favorite words, that he always jumps in for, are ‘How difficult would it be to?’” Eaton-Welsh said, adding that more recently he helped her repanel her entire office in downtown Kennesaw.
The main thing Eaton-Welsh has learned from her father, she said, is perseverance.
“Things will come up and things will come down, but if you just keep pushing forward, you’ll always make it,” she said.
Eaton recalled that it was Father’s Day weekend years ago when his daughter both graduated and got married.
“I walked Cris down the aisle at her graduation and delivered her commencement address, and then the next day I walked her down the aisle and sang at her wedding,” he said.
State Sen. Michael Rhett, D-MariettaState Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, spoke of his late father, Harold Rhett, a Korean War Army veteran awarded a Purple Heart for his service there. He said lessons from his father have contributed to his success as a legislator.
“The older I get, the more and more I am just like him. I was just like him so much that I joined the Air Force and did a 25 plus year career and retired,” he said. “The main thing I always remember about him is he taught me one simple rule: always treat others the way you want to be treated. And I carry that with me today as a state senator for Georgia. When it comes to working with the constituents, I always try to use empathy and understand their needs and treat them the way I would like to be treated if I were in their situation.”
Mitch Rhoden, businessman, former Cobb Chamber of Commerce chairmanMitch Rhoden, Futren Hospitality president and CEO and former Cobb Chamber of Commerce chairman, recalled that his father, Jim Rhoden, took him on hunting and fishing trips growing up. Since Mitch Rhoden joined his father’s business working golf clubs as a teenager and formally joined over two decades ago, he’s learned a lot from dad about life and business, he said.
“I think an important lesson would be to always keep your cool, not lose your temper and to try to always be fair with people in business,” he said.
Mitch Rhoden said working with family can be challenging, but it has worked for him and his father.
“His experience has helped me in business to avoid mistakes and take advantage of opportunities, so that’s a good thing about working with my dad,” he said.
Jim Rhoden remembered a time, when his son Mitch was a young boy, that the senior Rhoden got muddy rescuing his car from a ditch. Later in the evening, the parents got dressed up for a community event and young Mitch remarked on the difference.
“I asked, ‘What have you learned from that?’ And he said, ‘I guess you’ve learned you can do whatever you want to do and be whoever you want to be,’” Jim Rhoden recalled his son saying.
Jim Rhoden recalled that he stressed to his three children honesty, fairness, integrity and responsibility. He said all of his children have been a source of great pride and inspiration.
“I used to have contracts with all my kids when they wanted to drive a car and such. We had a very clear delineation of dos and don’ts. If they violated it, we knew exactly what the punishment was,” he said. “I think those types of things paid great dividends.”
Leroy Tre Hutchins, presumptive Cobb Board of Education member Leroy Tre Hutchins, who ran unopposed in the primary for a seat on the Cobb school board and faces no opposition this fall, credits his father, Leroy Hutchins, Jr. with his ability to be a good father to his own four sons.
“Because of his example, I’m able to be a father not just to the four boys in my house but also to countless other kids in Cobb County that need a father in their life,” he said.
His father was been traveling more since his retirement, although the younger Hutchins said he has other father figures from dad’s Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers, including Ben Williams, head of the Cobb chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Cobb County Police Department Maj. Craig Owens and Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton.
“They stand in the gap when he’s not here,” Tre Hutchins said. “They’ve been a guiding force and strong men in my life. Father’s Day means a lot to me because of the support my father has given me, and also the support my father’s fraternity brothers have given me.”
