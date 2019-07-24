A few more quail are likely to survive hunting season this fall, with avid Marietta shooter AD Little’s passing this week.
Adams DeLeon ‘AD’ Little Jr., 87, died Tuesday at his home near Kennesaw Mountain.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Marietta’s First Presbyterian Church.
A local real estate and insurance agent for over 55 years, Little could be scarce in the office come November when the small game season began, his colleagues and friends say.
Hunting quail with his 20-gauge shotgun was Little’s favorite pastime, his son Adams DeLeon ‘De’ Little III told the MDJ on Wednesday, adding that his father was a pretty good shot.
“Mama was great about frying them up,” he said of the quail. “One of the few regrets I have in life is I didn’t go hunting with him every time he asked, although I went a lot.”
Little Jr. also loved spending time in the north Georgia mountains, where he had a small fishing cabin and would often host his many friends for days spent catching trout.
But it was his family’s business — the Little & Smith insurance firm on Church Street — where he had the most community impact.
The company was started in 1926 by Adams DeLeon Little Sr., who died in 1954, prompting his son, Little Jr., to take over.
A junior grade lieutenant for the U.S. Navy at the time, Little Jr. received an honorable discharge to return home and carry on his father’s legacy.
With help from fellow naval recruit and friend Bill Smith Sr., Little Jr. expanded the company and its staff from three to 25 over the decades.
The firm developed some of Marietta’s most prominent subdivisions, including Greymont near the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, where Little Jr. and his wife, Sybil Louise Kendall Little, took a house for themselves.
Having married on June 20, 1959, the couple had two children: daughter Katherine Kendall Little and son Adams DeLeon Little III.
They were married 60 years before Mrs. Little’s death, at age 83, on April 29.
Bill Smith Jr. took over from Little Jr. as company director when the senior founder retired about 10 years ago.
But very few days passed without Little Jr. popping into the office during his later years, Smith Jr. said.
“He was very welcome and very much a part of the agency right up until his death. I actually had a couple of work things I talked to him about as recently as two or three weeks ago.”
Smith Jr. said Little Jr. stayed fit and active his whole life, running around Kennesaw Mountain well into his 60s or 70s, and taught those new to the insurance business the critical art of book-balancing and networking.
“He kept tight control over expenses and in his tenure he won the company two national awards for best in class for our revenues. AD was also an 'O.M.' — old Marietta — and used his old Marietta contacts to help grow his successful business.” Smith Jr. said.
Smith Sr. remembers meeting Little Jr. on a 1952 Navy cruise in Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay and said they were friends ever since, working together and enjoying basketball and football games in their free time.
“He was good, he was smart and we increased the size of the business a lot,” Smith Sr. said Wednesday. “We both felt like being in the right place at the right time had a lot to do with our success.”
Both were members of the Marietta Country Club, where they spent a lot of time, Smith Sr. said.
“I’m just going to miss him, we’ve been together for so long. I can’t really believe that he’s gone," Smith Sr. said.
Little III, an Atlanta real estate agent, says his dad was a man of integrity and loyalty who made many friends and was a wonderful husband and father.
The two enjoyed a lot of the same things and spent a lot of time together, he said.
“Dad was a people person for sure, he was a very private guy and didn’t like to be the center of attention, but he had lots of good friends. He used to say if you can count on more than one hand your good friends then you’re really blessed, and I think he could count them on his hands and toes and probably mine, too.”
Born to parents Aimee Dunwoody Glover Little and Adams DeLeon Little Sr. in Marietta on July 7, 1932, Little Jr. was on the Marietta High School’s football and track teams and was elected “Mr. MHS” his senior year, according to an obituary published on the Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home website.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 131 and completed a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management from Georgia Tech, making the dean’s list. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Little Jr. served in the Korean War while in the Navy before graduating with a law degree from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta.
He was a member of the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters, an independent nonprofit which provides training and certification to insurance industry workers.
He served as president of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the first Cobb 100 Development Committee and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, serving at different times as a director and officer.
He was director of several financial institutions and a member of the Marietta Schools Foundation and its Marietta High School Alumni Society, as well as Georgia Tech’s Founders’ Council.
Little Jr. also served as a deacon, associate clerk, elder and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church in Marietta and was a member of a Presbyterian homes advisory council.
"He lived a wonderful life," Little III said.
