MARIETTA — Wet, chilly weather is expected to continue Tuesday in Cobb County.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Monday morning, in effect through the end of this week. Forecasters expect widespread rain across the region, with localized flooding and quick rises on small streams and creeks possible.
Parts of north Georgia could see rainfall totals of 2 to 2.5 inches from the showers that started Monday and are expected to continue through Tuesday night.
“It remains wet through at least Wednesday at this point, with a little bit of a break Thursday and then we pick right back up on Friday,” said Marissa Pazos, a forecaster at the NWS Peachtree City office.
Pazos said a large plume of moisture is moving over the state, bringing light rain showers. Severe conditions — such as heavy winds, tornadoes, thunder and lightning — are not expected.
Parts of Georgia are still experiencing drought conditions. Despite the unpleasantness of “winter, nasty weather,” Pazos said that “this low, slow, steady rain is really helping with that, because the ground can completely absorb it.”
Residents should exercise caution when driving, Pazos said, and be wary of areas that flood easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.