Hayes Elementary School in Kennesaw recently recognized the men and women who have served the country.
In the K-2 FOCUS class taught by Jessie Leyden and parapro Bethany Hancock, the group had a special visitor for Veterans Day — Hancock’s dad, retired Army Sgt. 1st Class David Hancock. The elder Hancock served from 1975 to 1995, three years active duty and the rest in the Army Reserve. He was stationed at Fort McPherson as a mechanic and instructor for armored vehicle-launched bridge tanks and the combat engineer vehicle.
According to Bethany Hancock, “The students were very impressed that the tank carried its own 60-foot bridge.” They learned it’s hard to see inside a tank, so it has a phone on the back for someone to walk beside the tank and guide the person inside.
