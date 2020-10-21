KENNESAW — A number of new residents in downtown Kennesaw are ready to say "Hay, there."
Over 60 scarecrows are filling Main Street as the city hosts its inaugural “Scarecrows on Main" contest.
The entrants include a display by Blackmon Automotive Inc.
“We wanted to convey the joy that we have when working on our client’s vehicles and the joy our customers express when we work on their vehicles," said company owners Erica and Eddie Blackmon.
The contest runs through the month of October and residents are welcome to vote on the city’s Facebook page by liking the image of their favorite scarecrow. The first-place winner will win bragging rights and $100. The second-place winner receives $50, and the third-place winner receives $25.
