A special Christmas tradition will continue on Nov. 22, when award-winning singer-songwriter John Berry returns to the Marietta Performing Arts Center to celebrate the holidays. Berry is counting his blessings this holiday season with his crowd-pleasing Christmas concert, “Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry.”
The show will open with hit songs like “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye,” “Your Love Amazes Me,” “I Will if You Will” and “Richest Man.” After intermission, the show will feature Christmas songs like “The Lord’s Prayer,” “O Holy Night,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Sleigh Ride.”
“We’ll do all the favorite songs. We always try to add some songs we’ve never done before. This year, we’ve got three Christmas songs we’ve never done before and revamped some others. It’s going to be a nice show,” said Berry, who lives just outside of Nashville, Tenn. He is married to Robin Berry, who sings in the band. The couple has three grown children: Taylor Marie, Sean, and Caelan James, the drummer in the band.
The show will appeal to everyone. “The concert is very family-friendly. It’s Christ-centered. I think more than anything else it will bring back wonderful memories of Christmas that you may not get anywhere else. At the same time, it is reminding us that we have a wonderful Savior that was born and that’s what we’re celebrating this holiday,” said Berry.
Berry has much to celebrate this year. “I am celebrating that cancer didn’t take me this year. I had throat cancer this year,” said Berry, who complained of a tickle in the back of his throat in October 2018 while on tour.
The tickle persisted and Berry sought the advice of a throat specialist, who diagnosed him with throat cancer in January 2019. The doctor removed Berry’s tonsils, where two tumors were located. Berry was treated with radiation and chemotherapy for seven weeks.
“The crazy thing is that they radiated my throat. There was a white stripe across my neck that showed up. The doctor said, ‘Knowing that John’s a singer, we bent the radiation waves to go around his vocal chords so we didn’t mess with his vocal chords,’” Berry said.
“It’s been an interesting year. I’ve lost a lot of weight, but I feel fine,” he added.
Marietta is one of Berry’s first stops on his upcoming tour of 21 cities and 23 shows. “I am anxious to go. We’re excited to go out and do this and share this music. It will be a whole new light for me. I’m singing well. Everything seems to be normal,” Berry said.
“We’re excited about coming back to Marietta. We’ve blessed to be able to do it for years. We appreciate them having us back. We look forward to being there,” he said.
The Marietta Performing Arts Center is located at 1171 Whitlock Ave, NE, Marietta 30064 (on the campus of Marietta High School). The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $35 and can be purchased at marietta-city.org/mpac. VIP Experience Packages are available for an additional $25 per ticket.
