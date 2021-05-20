Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a longstanding annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school.
If there's one thing that everyone around 18-year-old Marcus Bleazard can agree on, it's that he never, ever gives up.
His parents and teachers say that kind of attitude is what landed the Harrison High School senior an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy on a full-ride football scholarship.
"I would just say that doing your best opens up a lot more opportunities for you, and being competitive and trying to be the best you can be is always something that helps you out in the future," Bleazard said.
The graduating senior chose the Naval Academy out of 28 football scholarship offers to Division I schools. He said he chose the academy because, more than other schools, he knew it would challenge him and help him grow as a player and person. He said he plans to study engineering.
"The people I've known that've gone to the academy are always successful, and they always have their life set up for them afterwards, so that's what really drove me towards the academy," Bleazard said.
Though he doesn't yet know what exactly he'd like to do in the military after graduation, the student says he's leaning toward a commission into the U.S. Marine Corps out of his choice between it and the Navy.
At Harrison, Bleazard earned a GPA over 4.0, played three varsity sports and never missed a day of school in his four years.
Bleazard, an inside linebacker and fullback who was a member of the school's 2019 Class AAAAAA state championship team, said he credits football with much of his success, determination and discipline, especially in cases like when the pandemic threw a wrench in the hopes of a normal football season. He said he and other players had to keep their determination to stay in shape on their own, instead of with team workouts.
Bleazard wasn't much for bragging on himself or his accomplishments when he spoke with the MDJ, a fact those around him say doesn't surprise them.
Matt Dickmann, who after 34 years stepped down from his position as head football coach at Harrison in December, said Bleazard had been a joy to work with as he made his way up through the football program starting in middle school.
"He was just a blessing as a young man, just very mature for his age," said Dickmann, who was also Bleazard's strength coach all four years of high school. "He's not just an outstanding athlete, he's also an outstanding person."
Unlike many freshman joining a high school football team, Dickmann said, Bleazard seemed to have an awareness of the hard work it would take to be a standout player. There were many occasions, he said, that the then-freshman appeared in playoff games, a rarity for the high school.
"You could already tell his work ethic from day one when we worked with him in the weight room. He was very focused, very driven and very passionate," Dickmann said, adding that no-quitting attitude transferred to the field. "But it's the same in the classroom. He's always been a young man who's going to strive to do his best academically, on the football field, but also as a person."
Dickmann credited Bleazard's family with doing a "tremendous job" of raising the student, who he said continues to grow as a leader.
But his success, said Bleazard's father, Gary Bleazard, was truly of his own making.
"I wish we could take any ounce of credit for it, but it's been him and his commitment," Gary Bleazard said.
Marcus Bleazard's "really clear goal setting" at the beginning of each school year and for every aspect of his life — academic, physical, social, spiritual and emotional — paved his way to success, his father said.
From around age 11, Gary Bleazard said his son set his mind on playing collegiate football. And, he said, Marcus Bleazard, by himself, went to great lengths to make sure he properly balanced his ability to stick with that passion while also making sure not to let his academics suffer.
"I feel really lucky to be a part of (his success) and have it be my kid that's in those shoes," he said.
As he leaves Cobb County bound for Annapolis in the fall, Marcus Bleazard said it will be a bittersweet departure. Leaving peers and a team with which he's been so close and shared so much blood, sweat and tears for the last four years will be tough.
But, he added, he's excited to see parts of the country and the world that he hasn't before.
"I'm looking forward to being able to challenge myself and see how much I can grow," he said.
