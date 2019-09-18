Harrison High School briefly went into code yellow Wednesday after a student apparently ran down the hallway causing a commotion. This was the second time in less than a week that security concerns interrupted classes at the high school.
"This morning a student's poor decision briefly disrupted the school,” school district spokeswoman Nan Kiel said. “The school was never on lockdown. There was no threat or danger to any students or staff. Staff are teaching, students are learning at one of the top schools in the state."
“There are several features of a code yellow which are different than a lockdown (code red)," Kiel added. "At the recommendation of the police, we cannot divulge specific safety protocols and definitions. However, for a variety of reasons and in a variety of ways, a code yellow is not a lockdown.”
The Friday prior, a former Harrison student was arrested after allegedly making a threatening post on social media.
The school did not go into lockdown Friday, but police said a “large percentage” of students missed class that day because they feared for their lives.
The district said students were not in danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.