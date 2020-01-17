MARIETTA — Beginning in the fall, the Cobb County School District will have its own preschool center, with a second to follow in 2021, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced this week.
Ragsdale said the two centers will provide both state-funded pre-K through Georgia’s Pre-K program and special needs pre-K.
“We’ve always talked about pre-K and early learning, and one of our challenges, obviously, and it’s not going away, is space,” he said near the close of the school board’s meeting Thursday. “(This) will give us two sites that we can expand somewhat and also focus on that pre-K level.”
The first pre-K center will be housed on the campus of Harmony-Leland Elementary School, just south of the intersection of Dodgen Road and Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton.
The student bodies of Harmony-Leland and Clay elementary schools will be moving in August into the new Clay Harmony Leland Elementary School along Factory Shoals Road in Mableton. Construction on the new school is expected to be complete in May.
Ten special needs pre-K classrooms from around the district, as well as the district’s only Georgia Pre-K class — at Hendricks Elementary School — will move to the Harmony Leland pre-K center when it opens, according to Jennifer Lawson, the district’s chief academic officer.
Lawson said the district will also ask the state for approval to offer three additional Georgia Pre-K classrooms at that location. That approval would take the district from around 20 students in the program to nearly 90, she said.
The second pre-K center will be housed at the former Brown Elementary School campus, now one of two King Springs Elementary School locations in Smyrna, Rasgdale said.
King Springs kindergartners and first-graders attend the “Brown campus” at 3265 Brown Road, and second through fifth graders attend the King Springs campus at 1041 Reed Road.
The new King Springs Elementary, to be located at the Reed Road location, will bring the two student bodies back together under one roof. The classrooms are expected to be complete in May, according to district officials.
Lawson said the district will likely ask for expansion of Georgia Pre-K program offerings at both locations in 2021. She said she doesn’t yet know the specifics of expected enrollment at the Brown campus.
Lawson also said she didn’t know the exact cost of operating the two new early learning centers, but said it would be nominal, since the district won’t need to construct any buildings.
The only cost to the district will be paying the difference between what the state provides and what Cobb County School District pays for one teacher and one para-pro per classroom.
But the largest cost will be creating a playground accessible to special needs students at Harmony-Leland, she said, estimating the district would shell out around $100,000 for that project.
Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Ragsdale said, out of all board members, Charisse Davis would likely be most excited. After the meeting, Davis told the MDJ she’d been pushing for pre-K expansion for more than a year.
“I was a kindergarten teacher for eight years, so even as a candidate, this was one of my priorities — why didn’t we have pre-K? Particularly, Georgia Pre-K,” she said. “I know we got rid of it some years back because of space. ... But this is a way of using those buildings that are now sitting for a really good purpose.”
Davis said she’d brought up the idea last year of making Harmony-Leland an early learning center after students move out in the fall, and she’s excited to see that idea come to fruition.
“It’s definitely a good thing, and I’m excited that they heard me about this,” she said.
More details on Cobb’s pre-K program, including registration information, will be available later this year after the program is officially approved by Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning, according to Nan Kiel, a district spokeswoman.
