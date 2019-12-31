For the early bedtime crowd, Mountain View Regional Library was the place to be to celebrate the new year.
Over 300 kids and parents made the trip for the library’s annual “Noon Year’s Eve,” counting down the seconds to noon on Jan. 31.
For about an hour, the library echoed with the sounds of party favors and the chicken dance as the little ones made their own party hats, wrote down their New Year’s resolutions and boogied to age-appropriate hits.
When the clock struck 12, a shower of colorful balloons rained down on the cheering celebrants.
Five Cobb libraries hosted Noon Year's Eve events. The youngest partier was a 6-week-old boy at the West Cobb Regional Library.
