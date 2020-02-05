The Georgia RV & Camper Show will take place this weekend, Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. GO!
“We are the biggest show in Georgia, hands down. There is no show bigger than us. We have the most dealers, the most products, everything from a 5th Wheel to a Class A to a Toy Hauler,” said Rhonda Sodel, vice president of NATC Shows.
Shop from some of Georgia’s best dealers at the show. “If you’re going to come out and look for your first RV, this is the show for you. If you’re coming out looking for a $200,000 and up motor home, this is the show for you. It’s not just one type of unit. It’s all types of units,” Sodel said.
The show is one-stop shopping. “You can actually see everything in one space. Basically, all the halls at Cobb Galleria are full of new motor homes and RVs. Instead of driving all over and trying to figure it out, you just come to the show and see and compare,” Sodel said.
“Everything’s in one place,” she added. “It’s all indoors. You don’t have to worry about the elements—the hot or the cold. You can come in to one place and see everything you could ever want for an RV or motor home.”
Take advantage of show specials. “They’ve got great incentives to buy at the show. You can even get onsite financing at the RV Show. You can come out, buy your RV, find the insurance for it and finance it all in one place,” Sodel said.
The show is for everyone. “It’s very family-friendly. Bring the cousins and everybody. RV-ing is a family affair,” Sodel said.
Show times are Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Cobb Galleria is at 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area. Tickets for adults 16 and older are $10, children 6 to 15 are $5, kids 5 and under can attend for free. Tickets are good for the whole weekend. Show details and discount coupons can be found at natcshows.com.
