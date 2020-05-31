UPDATE: Marchers are arriving in downtown Kennesaw, and some are engaging with Dent Myers, who operates the Civil War surplus store Wildman’s in downtown Kennesaw.
MDJ reporters are there and say the protesters appear to be mostly young adults and, as a whole, have been respectful.
Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger is on the scene and said the protesters are welcome as long as events stay peaceful.
At least 100 people are marching in a protest that started at Kennesaw State University's Campus Green and will end in downtown Kennesaw.
It is one of many protests that have been happening all over the country to lament over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia, as will as others who have died in incidents with police.
One of the organizers, Devin Mann, a graduate of KSU, said he didn't like what he was seeing in downtown Atlanta and wanted to have a peaceful event.
According to the Associated Press, Atlanta police said Sunday they had arrested more than 150 people as protesters threw rocks at officers and broke windows in the downtown area. A curfew was imposed Saturday night after demonstrations turned violent the day before with people setting fires and smashing windows at businesses and restaurants.
An MDJ reporter is on the scene of the Kennesaw protest and says the march has been peaceful and a police car is escorting the participants.
Return for updates.
