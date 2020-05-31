4:45 UPDATE: Kennesaw State University President Pamela Whitten released the following statement on the college's Twitter feed:
"Many in the KSU family and across America are justifiably angry and hurt by the most recent events unfolding in Georgia, Minnesota and beyond. I know that I am not alone at my university and stating unequivocally that there is no room for the existence of or the tolerance for any form of racism. Let us move forward together with a sincere commitment to a constructive dialogue where we listen respectfully with a goal toward real change. Let us move forward with compassion as we recognize that we are collectively responsible for pursuing real change."
3:45 UPDATE: Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling is present in downtown Kennesaw where protesters are gathering.
He told the MDJ the protest has been appropriate, peaceful and everyone was behaving properly. He said he recognized some of the participants as KSU students.
Easterling said he wants to assure area residents that everything is fine and people can feel safe.
He also urged people involved in the march to voice their concerns at Kennesaw City Council meetings.
3:30 UPDATE: Marchers are arriving in downtown Kennesaw, and some are engaging with Dent Myers, who operates the Civil War surplus store Wildman’s in downtown Kennesaw.
MDJ reporters are there and say the protesters appear to be mostly young adults and, as a whole, have been respectful.
Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger is on the scene and said the protesters are welcome as long as events stay peaceful.
At least 100 people are marching in a protest that started at Kennesaw State University's Campus Green and will end in downtown Kennesaw.
It is one of many protests that have been happening all over the country to lament over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia, as will as others who have died in incidents with police.
One of the organizers, Devin Mann, a graduate of KSU, said he didn't like what he was seeing in downtown Atlanta and wanted to have a peaceful event.
According to the Associated Press, Atlanta police said Sunday they had arrested more than 150 people as protesters threw rocks at officers and broke windows in the downtown area. A curfew was imposed Saturday night after demonstrations turned violent the day before with people setting fires and smashing windows at businesses and restaurants.
An MDJ reporter is on the scene of the Kennesaw protest and says the march has been peaceful and a police car is escorting the participants.
Return for updates.
