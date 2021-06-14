The Cobb County Court Appointed Special Advocates expressed appreciation for its volunteers and spread awareness of the court-based children’s advocacy program with sweet treats and camaraderie in the jury parking lot near the Cobb County courthouse Friday afternoon.
After being unable to host an appreciation event due to COVID-19, CASA’s Juvenile Program Coordinator Maricruz Garcia was determined to put on an event to thank the volunteers.
“It was just important to let them know how much we appreciate them,” Garcia said. “Their role is a big deal in the lives of these children, and children are our future.”
CASA volunteers provide a voice for children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Their role is to give an accurate representation of the child to the court after analyzing the child’s life, from academics to mental health to medical needs.
After getting to know the child, CASA volunteers write court reports and make suggestions to the court based on their findings.
“They’re the eyes and the ears of the court, and the voice of the child,” Garcia said.
Marjorie Seon, one of the 97 volunteers at Cobb County CASA, has volunteered with the program since 2003 and worked on over 20 cases.
Throughout her volunteering stint, she said that CASA leadership has always supported her casework.
“If I have an emergency on a Saturday or Sunday, I’m able to get in touch with them,” Seon said. “There’s no such thing as ‘I’m out, I can’t do this.’”
Anita Douglas serves as the board chair for CASA. She said CASA leadership strives to assist the volunteers in their mission of improving the current situations and futures of Cobb County children.
“We needed to do everything we could to be that support in the background for people who are doing all of this hard work,” Douglas said. “We have served as an amazing support system.”
Kim Zeller was handed a CASA flyer at a parade in Blue Ridge, which spurred her to look more into the program and attend the Hangin’ with the Heroes event.
“For people who are going to get involved, you’re really supported. You’re not going to be out there on your own, which is the best,” Zeller said, adding that she is planning to get involved with CASA.
