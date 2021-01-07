Cobb election workers have counted all but 2,000 ballots, all of which they expect to upload Saturday, the county announced on social media Thursday.
According to the county, there are:
- Fewer than 100 absentee ballots being adjudicated;
- Up to 682 provisional ballots;
- Up to 325 ballots in need of signature cures;
- More than 1,000 ballots issued to citizens living abroad, whose votes will be counted if they arrive before 5 p.m. Friday.
Come Saturday, Cobb may upload fewer than 2,000 votes. Not all citizens living abroad will have cast a ballot or cast one that will arrive before Friday's deadline. Not all voters who cast a provisional ballot will cure it before the deadline, and ballot review panels may find that some ballots in need of adjudication need to be tossed in the event that, say, someone marked their ballot in a way that makes it impossible to determine who they voted for.
Cobb uploaded some 7,000 ballots Wednesday night, bringing the countywide total to 358,455, almost 92% of the turnout of the Nov. 3 general election. A total of 543,414 people were registered to vote in the runoff.
National outlets called the race for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats Wednesday. Incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans, were ousted. Loeffler will be replaced by the Rev. Raphael Warnock; Perdue will be replaced by Jon Ossoff. Both are Democrats. In the race for one of five seats on the state Public Service Commission, incumbent Lauren Bubba McDonald, a Republican, fought off Daniel Blackman, a Democrat.
In all three races, the Democrats outperformed in Cobb relative to the rest of the state.
In Cobb, Ossoff, Warnock and Blackman earned 56%, 56.8% and 54.7% of the vote, respectively. Statewide, those figures were 50.4%, 50.8% and 49.4%.
