Almost half of Cobb County School District parents have opted to send their children to district classrooms for in-person learning this semester, which is set to resume Oct. 5 for some.
But the parents of 16% of the district’s students haven’t made a choice yet, according to a district spokesperson, and the figures the district released will likely change in the coming days.
“The choice window closed Sunday, September 20th,” the spokesperson told the MDJ in an email. “Any student or parent who has not made their choice will need to contact their local school where they (will) be served on a student-by-student basis. If a choice is not made, the school will contact those families individually. Any ‘new’ student will be asked to make a selection when enrolling.”
To date, 52,000 district students, or 49%, have been signed up to learn in-person. Another 37,000, or 35%, have been signed up to continue learning virtually for the remainder of the semester.
Cobb schools started the year online only Aug. 17 due to the pandemic, and the phased reopening plan provides elementary school students and many special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade with the option of returning to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 5.
Under the current phased reopening plan, middle schools will reopen Oct. 19 and high schools will reopen Nov. 5. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the community spread must continue trending downward in order for schools to reopen as scheduled.
Families will choose whether to attend the next semester in-person or virtually in December.
