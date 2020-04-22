Many hairdressers and barbers in Cobb County jumped to tell their customers they would be opening Friday shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that they could, though some businesses and individuals are holding off until the state’s shelter-in-place order expires April 30 or an even later date.
Kemp announced Monday that hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen starting Friday so long as they can follow state safety and sanitation guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Georgia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers specified what those guidelines are, including temperature checks of employees and clients, screening clients with questions about possible symptoms of COVID-19, masks for employees and distances of 6 feet between people where possible.
Barbers, hair salons opening FridayStarting Friday, Three-13 Salon in Marietta will be open with regular hours seven days a week. They’ve been working to prepare for the day they would reopen since before the governor’s announcement, including stocking up on cleaning supplies, masks and infrared thermometers, said Lester Crowell, managing partner of the salon. Hairstylists will work 10-12 feet apart and technicians, who work with things like hair color, will be 10 feet apart, he said.
“The people in this industry have been hit really hard with the closures. We’ve been closed 30 days. It will be 33 days on Friday when we reopen. All of our employees have been receiving temporary unemployment, but it was a fraction of their paychecks, which is really difficult for them to survive on and pay their bills,” said Christina Herrera, Three-13’s director of operations.
Lockett Color Salon in Acworth announced its plans to reopen on Friday on its Facebook page. The post stressed employees will be taking precautions, and clients should do the same.
“Reopening of businesses DO NOT mean business and lives return to normal. Everyone still needs to be wearing masks, practicing social distance with 6 feet separation, being diligent with hand washing. With that being said, reopening embarks on a whole new stressful time for us as we diligently work to reschedule everybody, and learn a new way of working and sanitary requirements. Please be patient with us as we are working very hard to make sure all of our wonderful clients are getting rescheduled,” the salon’s Facebook message stated. “The most precious thing that we have in this life is our health. We are anxious to see you all again, but we must approach this decision with intelligence and caution.”
Barker-Jackson Master Barbers in east Cobb announced with a sign on its front door that it will reopen Friday under the state’s new guidelines.
Clayton & Co. Hair Salon in Powder Springs announced it is opening on Friday.
“WE ARE OPENING BACK UP ON FRIDAY!! We are screaming it from the rooftop!!! We are implementing extra sanitation measures to keep you and our Stylists safe during this time and in the future,” Clayton & Co. said on its Facebook page.
Closed for now
Dreams Come True Hair Salon, a small salon in Marietta, does not have plans to open immediately. They’re looking at opening May 1, after the state shelter-in-place order is set to expire, said Tiffany Selleck, an independent hairstylist there. She said her salon is using the extra time to make plans for how to maintain social distancing and ensure there are enough supplies to do their normal work and to comply with the state’s cleaning requirements.
“We respect (Kemp’s) decision and what he’s doing, but at the same time, we saw it on TV like everybody else did. In order for us to properly open safely, there’s no way to get everything finalized, and get the salon open to where we can be safe,” Selleck said. “We want to make sure that our clients are healthy, and we stay healthy too. That’s the biggest thing.”
Adell’s Natural Hair Salon in Austell isn’t opening just yet, said owner Crystal Roberts.
“I have decided to remain closed for a while beyond this coming Friday. Merely because I believe that reopening is premature and still very dangerous. We work in direct physical hands-on contact with the general public. Just as close as our first line of defense — doctors and nurses. With numbers still on the incline, no vaccine in place, and even simple testing for coronavirus still questionable, I see no safe space to enter into. It’s just not worth putting my staff and customers in danger. In addition, many customers have strongly expressed their support of us remaining closed,” she told the MDJ, adding that she understands the stress the pandemic has put on the economy. “We are clearly living in times where history is being made every day. I just want to be on the right side of it when we come out of this.”
Dyer and Posta Salon in Kennesaw announced it is staying closed, with a tentative opening date of May 4.
“We are so excited to have the green light from the government to go ahead and reopen and to get back to all of you!!! With that being said, reopening embarks on a whole new stressful time for us as we diligently work to reschedule everyone,” the salon posted on Facebook Tuesday. “We need this extra time to train staff in new safety procedures, purchase necessary supplies, get up to date on inventory orders, and get the best plan of action into place.”
Bob Steele Salon, which has locations in Cobb and in Fulton County, announced on its website it is starting a soft opening at its east Cobb and one other location next week, followed by a reopening of the rest of its locations.
