A storm marching across the southern United States could bring hail and the isolated tornado to Cobb County Wednesday and early Thursday.
Some 100 million Americans live in the storm's path, according to AccuWeather, and some areas might experience a "significant severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak."
Metro Atlanta will be spared the worst of the storm, however.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Sena said it is a "fairly typical spring weather system for Georgia."
People who venture outside Wednesday will be met with strong wind and rain. There may be hail, Sena said, and "at least a small chance for (an) isolated tornado."
As Wednesday turns to Thursday, the main storm system and associated cold front will move in.
"With that, the risk of large hail, damaging winds, and even the risk of tornados goes up a bit as it comes through," Sena said.
By the time the weather clears Thursday, between an inch and an inch and a half of rain will have fallen on the county, with some areas getting as much as three inches, Sena said.
With the greatest threat coming in the overnight hours, he recommended area residents download a severe weather app that can alert them "even when they're not necessarily watching television."
Once the storm passes, the weather will drop to temperatures at or below the normal for metro Atlanta this time of year, Sena said, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
