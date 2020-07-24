H.E. Shelton, owner and funeral director of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home in Marietta for 51 years, passed away on July 18. He was 85 years old.
Shelton’s funeral home was a pillar in the Marietta community, especially in the African American community, said his good friend James Dodd, a former Marietta City Council member.
“For African Americans, Hanley-Shelton is where you go,” Dodd said. “He handled probably 95 percent of all of the transitions in and around Marietta and Cobb County in the African American community. Running a funeral home is a big operation, especially in big communities like ours because people often are not prepared. He would help them get through it and was there for many, many people.”
Dodd said Shelton was not only a smart businessman, but also will be remembered for his outgoing demeanor and willingness to help others.
“He loved to have fun, loved to laugh," Dodd said. "He was a happy person and talked to everyone he saw. And I mean everybody! He’s got something kind to say to everybody. I think it came from his faith and family. The man loved that wife of his, loved her with a purple passion. You couldn’t find someone who loved his wife like he did."
Dodd said when Evelyn Shelton, who helped her husband run the funeral home, died in 2017, it was hard on Shelton.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said Shelton grew up in Ocala, Florida, and played football at Florida A&M University. He also fought in the Korean War while he was in the Army. Shelton then went to mortuary science college in Atlanta before buying what was then Hanley Company Funeral Home in Marietta, the city’s first black funeral home that dated back to 1932.
“We were blessed to have him in the community,” Tumlin said. “His favorite saying was always, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’ That personified who he was. And he was important because he was nice. He just built such a strong bond with the community for just being nice.”
Tumlin called Shelton a “prince of a fellow” who was always dressed to the nines.
“He wore the best suits, the best hats, and was always like something out of Gentlemen’s Quarterly. I think it was his way of showing respect for his fellow man. And he was a generous man. Think of how many lives he has touched over the years. We’re just really going to miss him,” Tumlin said.
A public viewing is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Shelton is survived by one son, Mr. & Mrs. Edwin D. Shelton (Cynthia); four grandchildren, Breanna Shelton, Emerald Shelton, Jamori Shelton and Jayden Shelton; five great-grandchildren; and one brother /nephew, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Rhodes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.