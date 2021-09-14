The report from a review team looking into Gwinnett County Public Schools overall had good news for the district — GCPS will retain its accreditation. But it has also identified a couple of areas where improvements are needed by the county's school board.
Cognia, the district's accrediting agency, launched an investigation into GCPS' accreditation in March after it received complaints about the district, which were mainly aimed at the school board. The team visited the school system in June to conduct interviews and to look into the allegations.
The results of that visit and investigation were released Monday afternoon.
“As a Board governance team and as a school district, we are accountable to our students, families, staff, and community,” Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said. “In Gwinnett County Public Schools, we believe accountability is a good thing. It shares with our stakeholders the progress we make toward fulfilling our responsibilities and meeting goals that we have set.
"We will use Cognia’s findings and recommendations to improve. We know that this commitment and work toward improvement will benefit the school district, which ultimately benefits our students, schools, and community.”
